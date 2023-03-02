The National Pastime, seemingly past its time lately, has introduced game-changing rules.

On April 26th, 1995, Opening Day of the Rockies’ inaugural season at 20th and Blake in LoDo I wrote: “There is nothing like the fragrant scent of freshly cut grass at the ballpark.’’

The smell of grass at Coors Field used to have an entirely different meaning before 2014 when retail sales of marijuana became legal here, and the new party deck high above right field was launched.

If the MLB franchise had retained the nickname of the city’s venerable minor-league club, it could have been changed then to the Denver Gummy Bears.

On June 24th, 2016, 35,317 of us had gathered at Coors Field for the Rox-Diamondbacks first pitch at 6:42 p.m. The last out was recorded at 11:12 as Arizona won 10-9 in what still is the longest nine-inning game in National League history.

That 4½-hour record most likely never will be broken now. And when the Rockies play the Diamondbacks for the first time this season April 29th at Coors Field, when some fans will be high above right field and behind the dugouts, the two teams could complete the game in less than 2½ hours.

Baseball may survive the rule changes. And thrive.

The Grand Old Game could attract younger fans and disenfranchised fans, and fans might not spend more than three hours in a stadium staring at their cell phones, building beer walls and leaving during the seventh-inning stretch.

This spring training is evidence that the sport will become faster paced and offense oriented.

The boring Rox possibly would be more exciting to watch in person and on television – unless the plug is pulled on AT&T Sports, Root Sports, The Homer Network or whatever the local station is calling itself.

Here’s what’s happened in baseball:

The game my late dad first took me to see 70 years ago and helped me to learn how to keep a box score finally has joined the millennium. Pitchers and batters must adhere to a new 15- to 20-second clock. We know who’s on first, Abbott and Costello, but we’ll also know where the second baseman, the shortstop and the third baseman will be. The bases will be bigger by three inches, and the pickoff attempts will be fewer, to two, And the batting averages will be higher, and pitchers can choose their own pitches, and the hitters won’t be wasting as much time adjusting their batting gloves and calling time. And outfielders won’t be gazing at the sky, and the crowd will be paying attention.

Perhaps the Rockies can concentrate on a competitive team instead of “Bring your dog to the game’’ and “Religion Day’’ and a goofy mascot dressed in shag carpet. Spectators may not need a half dozen beers or a couple of gummies to endure nine innings.

Last year, baseball’s game times averaged three hours, three minutes. Attendance had dropped drastically more from 2019 (the last season before the Pandemic) than it had since 1997. Strikeouts and shifts transformed games into yawn-athons. Baseball balked.

The NBA was saved in 1954 by a shot clock of 24 seconds (determined by the average number of field goal attempts per game) that eliminated stalling, and the league was improved in 1976 by the three-point shot that had been embraced by the ABA.

Baseball’s recent experiments, with its own clock in the minor leagues, proved to reduce the length of games by at least a half hour. (In 1954, 1964 and 1974 major league games lasted an average of 2:30). Through the first week of exhibitions in Arizona and Florida, play has speeded up radically as both pitchers and hitters adapt to the adjustments. Pitchers have 15 seconds to throw with nobody on base and 20 with runners. Hitters must be in the box with eight seconds left on the clock and receive just one timeout each at-bat.

The slightly larger bases will increase stealing and decrease injuries. And the elimination of defensive shifts will open up space and shut down the time moving players around the infield.

Next: All 30 Triple A teams will play games in 2023 utilizing an automatic strike-and-ball robot umpire system.

In the spring, baseball has unveiled the season’s sweet smell of success.