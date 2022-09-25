Russell Wilson now has his own “The Drive’’.
It’s not in the same stratosphere as John Elway’s original 98-yard “The Drive’’ in the 1986 AFC Championship game in Cleveland that sent the Broncos to their second Super Bowl.
But, in this 2022 season, Wilson has captured the attention and affection of the legions of Broncos fanatics who were again jeering instead of cheering their teams again Sunday night.
Wilson should consider changing his maxim to “Broncos Country, Let’s Drive!’’
In the fourth quarter The Broncos’ Quarter-Billion-Dollar Quarterback drove his offense 80 yards to its first Red Zone touchdown of the season, and only the third touchdown in three games, and an 11-10 advantage and an eventual victory over the 49ers.
Linebacker Jonas Griffith, who was acquired by the Broncos from San Francisco last year, got “The Interception’’ on a tipped pass in the final decisive moments to clinch Denver’s 2-1 record and tie for first place in the AFC West. The Broncos were the only team of the four in the division to win Sunday.
Nathaniel Hackett can sigh. The coach won’t have to apologize Monday, the Hackett Era won’t be termed nationally an Error.
Hackett still can’t celebrate his offense, which has managed to score a mere 38 points in three games – 16, 13 and 9. The 49ers scored the other two Sunday night when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the back of the end zone for a safety.
Garoppolo, starting his first game of the season after he and the 49ers believed he would be somewhere else in 2022, probably should have been voted the Broncos’ MVP. In addition to the self-responsible safety, he fumbled the ball to the Broncos once on an errant snap and threw the interception at the end.
Kyle Shanahan’s first homecoming as a coach was ruined.
In a rare oddity, the fathers of both coaches, and former NFL coaches themselves, were at the stadium. Mike Shanahan, the greatest coach in Broncos history, was pulling for his son, and Paul Hackett, who spent years coming to Denver as an assistant coach for the Chiefs, had to endure one of the most offensive offensive displays ever in Denver.
You might have to go back to that 10-10 Broncos-Dolphins tie in the opening game of 1971 when Broncos coach Lou Saban said “A half a loaf is better than none’’.
The Broncos never had a game with one touchdown, one field goal and one safety.
But Russell Wilson's first Red Zone touchdown always will be remembered in the annals. Previously the Broncos had reached the Red Zone six times and hadn’t scored a touchdown, and fumbled the ball away twice. Melvin Gordon III was responsible for one.
Gordon fumbled again after catching a pass in the determining drive, but recovered it himself. Then, Gordon scored the winning touchdown with a burst from the one-yard line.
Wilson, though, finally was alive and well for the Broncos, who punted 10 times in the game, were three-and-out throughout and converted only 6-of-19 third downs. The Broncos drew five more penalties to have 30 for the season, but they didn’t commit a turnover, and Hackett didn’t do anything stupid. His play-calling remains suspect, but he owns two triumphs as a head coach.
And the Broncos’ defense has permitted only 36 points so far and has to be ranked in the top two in the NFL.
Hackett did "clean up’’ his game management – sort of – in the first half, but the Broncos still did not have a touchdown in the first quarter, or the second.
A 7-3 deficit could have been a 9-7 lead, though.
Hackett apparently does not trust Brandon McManus totally. Twice the Broncos were at least in range of two more field goals, but the first time Hackett chose to punt, and the second time a pass play was called on third down rather than a safe run. Wilson was sacked for a loss, pushing the Broncos beyond anybody’s field goal distance.
On the positive side, Wilson and the offense got their play from Hackett in plenty of time to prevent chaos at the line of scrimmage or a delay-of-game penalty or an unnecessary timeout or an unforced error.
And in the end, the Broncos’ offense scored a TOUCHDOWN and the Broncos’ defense INTERCEPTED a pass.
The jeers finally turned to cheers.
Drive on, Broncos.