Soon to be 50, Todd Helton is experiencing a midlife renaissance.
Although the remarkable Helton’s great wait is not quite over, his great weight will be lifted in 2024. Todd was thisclose this time. He’ll get over the top next year.
The first-class first baseman is a lock to become the first player who was with the Rockies for his entire career to be selected to the renowned Baseball Hall of Fame.
And No. 17 is back in baseball where he belongs with the Rox.
Helton missed the sport’s ultimate achievement by merely 11 votes and 2½% Tuesday, but he is trending way up.
Former third baseman Scott Rolen was the only aspirant to receive the necessary 75% approval of the ballots by the baseball writers’ association, according to the announcement. Helton finished second and has got next. Todd’s total increased considerably in his fifth year of eligibility from 52% to 72.5% after he earned just 16.5% in his first year (2019).
Helton had a career batting average of .316, an on-base percentage of .414 and a slugging percentage of .529. He retired with 2,519 hits, 1,401 runs, 1,406 runs batted in and 369 home runs. Helton is one of just 10 all-time players to attain those statistical figures and one of only two (Manny Ramirez is the other) who haven’t been chosen to the Hall yet.
In a year, Todd Helton will connect with John Elway and Joe Sakic as The Big Three in Denver professional sports history.
Elway spent 16 seasons with the Broncos, was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, and returned to the Broncos in an executive capacity as the franchise won a third Super Bowl. Sakic played for the Avalanche for 20 seasons, was selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, and returned to the Avs in an executive capacity as the franchise won a third Stanley Cup.
Helton was with the Rockies for the same number of seasons as his No. 17, will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in ’24, and has returned to the Rox as special assistant to the general manager. Perhaps Helton could be with the organization for another World Series appearance and possibly its first championship.
Helton, Sakic and Elway starred in a cumulative total of 4,068 regular-season and postseason games for the Rockies, the Avalanche and the Broncos.
Helton, who already is in the college baseball hall of fame, most likely always will hold the record for most games with the Rox and all Denver franchises: 2,262. Sakic wound up with 1,550 games, most ever for the Avalanche, and Elway played 256 games, the mile-high mark for the Broncos.
It’s unfathomable that Denver, with such a late start to linking to the four major pro sports leagues, would have three franchise faces with more than 15 years in their careers playing on just one team. Someday, Nikola Jokic will be on Colorado’s Mount Foursome, too, by staying with the Nuggets for at least another seven seasons and winning a title or titles before being chosen to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Statues of each of the quartet will belong at the football stadium, the baseball park and the basketball-hockey arena.
Helton deserves to be the second Rockies’ player at the baseball shrine/museum with Larry Walker, and both had to overcome the Coors Field Stigma. Todd’s achievements include five All-Star games, four Silver Slugger awards, three Gold Glove trophies, a National League batting championship and three rankings in the top 10 MVP voting.
After his retirement in 2013, Helton decided to depart the game entirely and move from Colorado back to Tennessee. It had been anticipated that Helton, as Elway and Sakic, eventually would become the Rox general manager. But the sides split. Instead, Helton took a volunteer position of recruiting and consulting for the Volunteers baseball team.
But last spring, Helton was invited to Rockies spring training in Arizona to work with young prospects, then was asked by GM Bill Schmidt to serve in a special capacity, with emphasis on rotating among the minor-league teams during the season.
After facing personal and professional problems for years, Todd seems to have found himself and the game he loves.
At 50, Helton will be honored at the hallowed hall.