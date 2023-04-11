Mike Westhoff seems like a seafaring character out of a Herman Melville novel.

He belonged as a gnarly merchant sailor on a whaling ship in the South Pacific in the winter of 1839 rather than as the Broncos’ new sage, sagacious assistant head coach at Dove Valley on the first day of off-season training activities in 2023.

Westhoff is the Old Man of the team. He’s 75 now and got into coaching 49 years ago. He’s one of the NFL’s greatest special-teams coordinators of all and any time.

In fact, Mike wrote the book about special teams.

Literally.

It’s entitled: “Figure It Out: My Thirty-Two-Year Journey While Revolutionizing Pro Football’s Special Teams.’’

“I’m not Ernest Hemingway,’’ he told The Gazette in his only interview to Denver media. But he sure has been an experienced adventurer, and he wrote every word of his book, diagrammed special teams plays throughout, and recorded the audio version.

As a 17-year-old linebacker, Westhoff took a three-day bus ride from his home outside Pittsburgh to Laramie, Wyo., attempting to get an implausible chance to play college football, and was the last Cowboy chosen for a scholarship. His passion is to fish for sharks. Last year, Mike refused to leave Fort Myers, Fla., when Ian, a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane and fifth-worst in the state’s history, destroyed his two cars, flooded his home, and had him holding tight to the front door for survival.

In 1988, Westhoff was diagnosed with cancer in his left leg, and he nearly died in surgery. After 10 more surgeries, 20 years of barely being able, being forced to use a cane when he coached, and the collapse of the leg again, Westhoff underwent a rare, risky operation to replace the femur with a titanium rod.

Mike worked in a steel mill when he was young and thought that industry might be his future.

But he earned a college degree and was able to meet as a newbie assistant with legendary college coaches Bear Bryant and Woody Hayes. He was an assistant coach at five different colleges. He has just joined his fifth NFL franchise, and he coached in the USFL for a season. Westhoff has been a coordinator under Don Shula, Rex Ryan, Sean Payton and a half-dozen other NFL coaches, including one whose name he declines to utter, and he has been with teams that drafted John Elway (Baltimore Colts) and Dan Marino (Dolphins).

And Westhoff was Tim Tebow’s last coach in regular-season NFL games with the Jets when the former Broncos starting quarterback was reduced to punt protector. "Great kid. Not much of a quarterback.''

Mike often has been hired and fired, and three times retired.

Despite the serious problematic history with his leg, “which is almost all metal,’’ Mike tells me, he is a snowmobile fanatic and owns four.

In addition to his house and boat in Fort Myers that somehow endured the destructive storm, the avid fisherman (who catches sharks up to 6 feet long and throws them back in the Gulf) visits Jackson Hole, Wyo., three or four times a winter for snowmobiling.

He was blitzing in the Tetons in early February when his cellphone showed Payton’s name on the screen. “Exactly. I wouldn’t have taken a call from anyone else. He asked if I would fly to Denver for a visit and consider coming out of retirement.’’

Payton lured Westhoff out of retirement late in the 2017 season when the Saints had a legitimate opportunity to reach the Super Bowl, but their special teams were struggling. New Orleans was within a breath of reaching the NFL Championship when “I guess you call it the Miracle in Minnesota happened." The Saints lost on a 61-yard touchdown pass play by future Broncos quarterback Case Keenum.’'

After the 2018 season, Westhoff retired again despite never reaching his goal of a championship ring. He will try again with Payton in Denver.

Shula was the world-class coach Westhoff served with, but Payton, he says, is the best coach of players and game-day director he’s had. “When Sean offered me the job (as assistant head coach in control of the special teams), I told him ‘I’m all in.’ One last chance. We have a great staff. Ben Kotwica (special-teams coordinator) was my assistant for six years, and Chris Banjo (special-teams assistant who just retired from playing) was one of my guys in New Orleans and really was a special, special teamer.’’

The three men have been studying for weeks the Broncos’ special teams, among the most embarrassing and worst statistically in the league for several seasons, and the Broncos’ personnel, strategy plans under recent rule changes (since Westhoff was away from the game) and how the mile-altitude can be turned into a natural advantage. Westhoff guarantees that the Broncos will be among the best “because I’ve proven it everywhere I’ve been.’’ And he did it with the Dolphins, the Saints and especially with the Jets, who were top rung in punt and kickoff returns for a dozen years.

“Honestly, I won’t be here for the long haul, but in the short term I believe we can turn around the situation in Denver quick,’’ Westhoff told me.

Westhoff is up to one more challenge for his Last Rodeo.