Coached by an idiosyncratic character seemingly out of the Coen brothers movie "Fargo," the Broncos played like an authentic NFL team Jan. 1, 2023, instead of the amateurish cover band that performed the past four months of 2022. Even in defeat, the Broncos had quite an entertainingly happy New Year’s Day.

When George Paton hired Jerry Rosburg Sept. 24 to be a babysitter for puerile Nathaniel Hackett, the GM should have named the 40-year coaching veteran head coach. This gloom, glum, gawd-awful 4-12 season would have eluded the depths of despair with a mature adult in charge.

Rosburg, a lifer football assistant, actually had head coaching experience and really spent years in Fargo, N.D.

He got intense, incensed, infuriated and involved on the sideline Sunday and nearly coached the Broncos to their first victory over the Chiefs in 15 attempts.

If this game had been at Mile High the crowd would have called out for more, as Procol Harum sang, and chanted “JER-REEE, JER-REE.’’

Good for Jerry, good for the Broncos, especially after The Christmas Day Debacle in Los Angeles. Bad that the Broncos couldn’t have won or even tied.

The former All-American linebacker at Fargo-based North Dakota State, then high school ice hockey head coach in Fargo, who retired from the NFL in 2019, proved Sunday he can hack it.

Despite the 27-24 loss to the mighty Chiefs, the Broncos’ players should have given a game ball to Rosburg.

The Broncos have something and someone to play for in the finale against the Chargers, and maybe 25,000 won’t be no-shows because Coloradans will want to see this Jerry fellow, who turned 67 Thanksgiving Day without notice, and has turned into Ros Rock Star the past week.

On the day after Christmas Broncos CEO Greg Penner finally had witnessed enough and fired Huggable Hackett. The interim head coach’s title was offered to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who turned down the offer. Who would want to coach these Broncos? Others also rejected the idea, and Rosburg was the Last Man Standing. He accepted.

In the first two weeks of the season, the head coach made several tactical and management mistakes, and Paton, probably realizing he choose unwisely, searched for a bona fide adviser. Rosburg last was the Ravens’ special teams coordinator/associate head coach. Broncos fanatics won’t remember he was on the Baltimore staff in the “Mile High Miracle’’ 2012 playoff game when the Ravens scored on a late prayer pass, won in overtime and eventually were Super Bowl champs.

Rosburg was rescued from his retirement by Paton. The two barely knew each other from way back when. Rosburg was on the sofa paying attention to son Jerad Rosburg, a hockey player in the Stars system (and briefly with the NHL team) and daughter Megan Rosburg, former Maryland Volleyball Player of the Year who had become an assistant to Ravens coach John Harbaugh and a coach of linebackers and defensive linemen.

Suddenly, the two were watching their father become Broncos’ interim head coach.

First thing he did was fire special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry. Rosburg wasn’t playing around. In his first press conference Rosburg gave a 12-minute introductory talk. Later he would say: “We have to pick up this mess ourselves.’’ He made the team practice in pads.

Jerry changed the offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Justin Outten, put pitiful returner Montrell Washington on the inactive list and brought back exiled tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The offense played professionally against the Chiefs, scoring 24 points and leading twice in the game and almost creating an overtime. The special teams recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal try. Albert O had three catches, including a 25-yard touchdown.

Rosburg didn’t hesitate to go on fourth down, and the Broncos were rewarded with a Chiefs penalty. The undisciplined Broncos lead the league in violations, but were flagged only three times. And a screaming Rosburg got in officials’ faces when he thought the Broncos were wronged. He was alive and animated on the sideline.

Rosburg suddenly may have earned a head coach interview. Indeed, he must return as special teams coordinator or associate head coach.

Jerry Rosburg made a name for himself in Colorado on the first day of 2023.

Don’t forgo Fargo.