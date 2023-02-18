Those who strive for mediocrity will be satisfied with it.

Dick Monfort’s admitted objective for the Rockies this season is to be mediocre.

As usual when spring has sprung the purple-laden Rockies do not have Grape Expectations.

“I think we can play .500 ball,’’ the Roxhead proudly proclaimed earlier this month at the annual Northern Colorado Friends of Baseball breakfast event in Greeley where he still has a few friends. As always, the stench from the Monfort family’s old slaughterhouse and the smell of Dick’s quotes waft into Denver on a windy day.

He wouldn’t have the baseballs to make that same stupid statement in front of a crowd at the corner of 20th and Blake.

Monfort’s magic number is 81 – or bust.

Major League Baseball’s experts believe the Rockies’ over-under total will be 67.5., which would leave them way behind as the fifth worst team in the two leagues.

Go get ‘em, Dick. Most owners, general managers, managers and players aspire to win a division, earn a wild card spot, reach the postseason or become World Series champions. The Rockies’ slogan must be: “Don’t Lose 82 In ‘23!’’

Rox pitchers and catchers already have reported to Scottsdale, and the rest of the roster will start preparations Monday for the franchise’s 31st season and 13th under the control of Dick Monfort. Since taking over from brother Charlie, who vanished into deep background, Dick’s Rox have advanced to the playoffs twice (2017-18) and lost 87-98 games in nine seasons.

The Rockies still never have won the National League West, and 81 victories will not achieve the feat in a division with the Dodgers, the Padres, the Giants and even the Diamondbacks. In the state of the Rox, Monfort chose to rip on the Padres for their recent spending spurge that elevated the franchise’s payroll to third highest in baseball at a projection of $251 million. The Rockies potentially could be 16th at $155 million.

Acquisitions and salaries in San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco “put a lot of pressure’’ on the Rockies, Monfort said. “I don’t agree with what the Padres are doing, although I know our fans probably agree with that (philosophy)."

Dick always portrays the Rockies as “Woe R Us Poor Babies’’ even though their 2022 attendance of 2,597,428 ranked ninth as one of the strongest bases in baseball. The Monforts profit with millions of dollars and the franchise is valued by Forbes at $1.38 billion (20th overall) on an original investment of $95 million.

Rather than complain about the Padres, Dodgers or Giants, why doesn’t Monfort just once increase the Rockies’ expenditures to a competitive $200 million? Because he doesn’t have to, and he’d rather construct a downtown megaplex in which he can own a luxury high-rise penthouse.

Yet, last October, at the conclusion of another pathetic season, Monfort moaned in a missive to season-ticket holders that the Rockies’ play was “not acceptable.’’ Who’s to blame? Monfort is in charge, responsible for president Greg Feasel, general manager Bill Schmidt, manager Bud Black (whose contract has been extended the past week through 2024), one of the most meager executive front offices and scouting departments in baseball, and one of the leagues’ worst advanced analytics operations.

Monfort confessed that the Rockies’ road record “was abysmal’’ (27-54, last in the NL), “our defense was not what we are accustomed to” (No. 26 overall) and the pitching “was inconsistent’’ (30th in baseball with a 5.07 earned-run average).

“Excuses served no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts in the off-season to improving this team for 2023,’’ he said then. “That is why we are more dedicated than ever to bringing you a Rockies championship.’’

The Rockies signed only one new veteran free agent, relief pitcher Pierce Johnson (1-2 with the Padres), to a guaranteed contract (one year, $5 million).

The Rockies hope that Kris Bryant won’t continue to be oft-injured, seven other previous positional starters and DHs will improve, and rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar will become a marvel hero. They desire that three more legitimate starting pitchers can be detected and want the latest revised bullpen to be pieced together effectively.

But wishing is not a sound strategy.

Play (.500) Ball, Rockies.