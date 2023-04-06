In the Grandeur Opening, the Rockies discovered their LoDo Mojo!

Outlined against an Easter-egg-blue background on an enchanting 66-degree afternoon before a joyous sellout crowd of 48,230, the Blake Street Baseball Boys of Colorado played impeccably and won 1.

Now, that’s a game.

The Rox Magic Number is 79. Spring hopes eternal as the ballclub attempts to fulfill owner Dick Monfort’s fancy. If the Rockies perform as they did Thursday, the goal of 82 victories will be achieved. But they must win more than 27 at sea level and more than 41 at a mile high.

The imposing triumph was the third shutout for the Rockies on an opening day in Denver and their first blank here since 2018. They beat the Cardinals 8-0 in 2001 and the Padres 7-0 in 2010. But 1-0 seemed even more remarkable, because the Rox starter (Kyle Freeland) and the closer (Pierce Johnson) both were born in Denver and played baseball in suburban high schools; the Rockies’ pitching staff, which had the worst earned-run average in the major leagues last season, threw only two shutouts at Coors Field in ‘22; the defense, among the worst in baseball, made no errors Thursday, and the Rockies’ three pitchers permitted only six singles, zero extra base hits and just two walks.

Then, there was the Rockies’ newest player: Jurickson Profar; so far, so good. The veteran infielder-outfielder and switch-hitting leadoff batter was an unsigned free agent until March 21 and only spent the spring with the Netherlands team in the World Baseball Classic. The Rockies gave him a contract because new hitting coach Hensley Meulens was Profar’s manager in the WBC. Profar is from the Caribbean island of Curacao, a Dutch constituent country. Profar had visa issues getting back in the U.S. and didn’t join the Rockies until after the season started.

His presence after the absence was felt Thursday. With a runner racing off first in the first, Profar made a riveting, leaping catch above the left-field wall and had to outduel a gloved fan in a Rockies shirt who knew not what he was doing.

Profar deserves a new nickname, “Hot Sauce,’’ after pulling the play in front of an advertisement. Profar’s play saved the Rockies and ultimately the game. But he wasn’t through. Profar made a diving catch in left-center in the second, then a far-ranging running catch in the fifth. The Nats missed out on a potential home run and two doubles and didn’t sniff a run the rest of the game.

The Nationals’ right fielder, Lane Thomas, wasn’t so sensational, and pitcher Josiah Gray wasn’t fortunate. After Profar’s fifth-inning grab, Rockies rookie shortstop Ezequiel Tovar skied a harmless fly toward right, but Denver’s afternoon sun can be as wicked as the Witch of the West. Even though he was wearing sunglasses, Thomas totally lost the flight of the ball, and Tovar settled on second.

Kris Bryant, who has gotten a hit in all seven Rockies games and 10 overall, ripped the ball into left field to score Tovar, and Gray would be the hard-luck loser.

Monfort told an annual baseball breakfast in Greeley two months ago that the Rockies “can play .500 ball." The owner is overly optimistic as usual, despite four straight seasons of mediocrity.

Pitching always is a problem — because of the altitude, poor drafting, the lack of signing quality free agent pitchers, lousy trades, serious injuries and the overuse of tired relievers. Exceptional starters don’t want to come here, and the Rockies won’t pay them exorbitant salaries.

The Rockies possess Kyle Freeland, who has pitched 12⅔ innings this year without giving up one run, and German Marquez, who is 1-1 after two starts.

In 1948, when Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain were the only dominant starters for the Red Sox, a Boston sports editor penned in a poem: “Spahn and Sain, and pray for rain.’’

Unless Antonio Senzatela returns from injury as a first-class starter or the Rockies’ JOGs (Just Other Guys) step up, the refrain in Denver will be: “Marquez and Freeland, and go pound sand.’’

Praise be, though, that in the inaugural home game of 2023, the Rockies were a real team with Mojo in LoDo.