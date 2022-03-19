Twain meet.
Randy Gregory has failed more than 100 marijuana tests.
Colorado has licensed more than 2,500 marijuana dispensaries.
It seems an oddity, or rather a normality, that Gregory moves to a state, which legalizes and authorizes marijuana, to become the Broncos’ new star edge rusher.
Since plummeting in the 2015 NFL draft after he didn’t pass the Combine recreational drug examination, Gregory has been suspended for 54 games and played in 50 games. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Gregory, who started only a dozen games with the Cowboys, will turn 30 on Nov. 23, the day before a possible Thanksgiving football game for the Broncos in prime time (Seahawks?)
Introduced to the media on a Zoom conference call from Dove Valley Friday, Randy was amicable and professional, but not translucent when questions were asked about his contentious past that included suspension for the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons and all but two games in 2016.
“I have a well-documented history publicly. For me, I have a lot of time here for the fan base and staff to get to know me,’’ he said. “I’ve done a lot of growing up the last couple of years, and I had to want it myself.’’
Randy’s past includes moving around the country eight times with his parents Ken and Mary, who were with him Friday, and being bullied, becoming a two-sport athlete (football and basketball), experimenting with marijuana in high school, going to a junior college because of poor grades, then playing for two seasons at the University of Nebraska where he was the Huskers’ defensive player of the year and All-Big 10 while testing positive twice for marijuana and being threatened with expulsion. He turned pro after his junior season and was considered dicey at the Combine even before failing the drug test and passed over until the Cowboys took a chance at No. 60.
Gregory’s future was dubious because of positive drug results and injuries, four different suspensions, seven visits as an outpatient to or extended stays at treatment centers, acknowledged marijuana and mental health issues and repeated promises that he would change, mature and overcome his marijuana problems to become one of the best players in the league. Always, Gregory blamed himself for his addiction and collapses.
Randy reached his depth when his first marriage ended. He was virtually bankrupt. He couldn’t play for a second full season. And he lived in his car.
The Cowboys never gave up on Gregory. However, after he missed all of 2019, Gregory returned to discover he was the backup to newly-signed Aldon Smith, who had his own disreputable background with personal conduct suspensions. Randy didn’t start a game and played in only 10.
With Smith banished, Gregory finally was the Dallas starter last season before suffering a calf injury in November and placed on injured reserve for four games. He also played through a left knee injury and underwent surgery in January. Randy finished the season with 15 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 interception, 17 QB hits, 3 forced fumbles and 43 pressures.
The belief was Gregory had, at last, overcome issues off and on the field. But that confidence was misdirected before.
In 2020, during the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, the threshold for marijuana use was relaxed; no tests would be administered in the off-season, and the punishment generally would be a fine. Gregory no longer was a principal target.
He became an unrestricted free agent this month for the first time, and the Broncos, according to GM George Paton, made him their highest edge rusher priority. Yet, Gregory’s agent, Denver-based Peter Schaffer, negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal for the player to return to Dallas. However, Schaffer and Gregory would not accept a Cowboys clause that stipulated Gregory’s contract could be voided by a suspension or even a fine.
Paton went to bed as a loser, woke up as a winner as Gregory decided to take the same contract with the Broncos. He lost money because Colorado, but not Texas, has a state income tax.
“It’s been a real crazy week,” Gregory told us. “But it’s been worth the wait. My family’s happy. I believe the Broncos are happy. I’m happy, so really looking to the future here.’’
Gregory becomes the successor to Von Miller, who, as a free agent, signed a six-year $120-mil offer from the Bills. In 2013 the league suspended Von for six games for drug policy violations. He was the Super Bowl MVP two years later.
The Broncos are craving a similar comeback by Gregory and that the high reward is worth the Mile High risk.