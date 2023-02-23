The first time Sean Payton was in Denver 35 years ago he was broke and his old Chevrolet had broken down.

This time in Denver, Payton can afford a dozen expensive new automobiles because he is wealthy and powerful.

The Broncos’ coach is close to completing the hiring of his assistants staff, but won’t announce any coaches, or allow them to be interviewed, until he has finished. However, Payton tweeted that he has chosen 16 of 21, and 15 are known – including former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator.

In 1988 the 24-year-old Payton -- a recent quarterback in Division 1-AA, the arena league, the CFL as a scrub who didn’t play, the NFL as a brief lockout replacement and for a semi-pro team in England -- was hired to be a grunt graduate assistant at San Diego State.

During Sean’s late July 2,000-mile journey west from Chicago his car quit in Denver. He didn’t.

In 2023 Payton is starting his 10th job as a coach in college and professional football, and he is The Man, The Myth, The Fixer, The Force for the Broncos.

Payton is in control like no coach for the franchise since the late Dan Reeves from 1981-92 and Mike Shanahan from 1995-2008. The two Ring of Fame and deserving Hall of Fame coaches made the football operations and personnel decisions. And the general managers and the owners accepted and/or approved most all of them.

Combined, they won 263 regular season and postseason games and eight division titles and reached six AFC Championship games and five Super Bowls, with Shanahan achieving back-to-back NFL championships.

Payton has been sanctioned equally. He reports to CEO Greg Penner, not GM George Paton.

What Sean says, and does, goes at Dove Valley.

Thursday Payton hired Joseph, who had been the worst Broncos head coach (in winning percentage) in franchise history since the first five and the last one.

Nobody with the Broncos told Payton not to do it. Not the owners, the general manager or the assistant GM, the team president, the director of player personnel, the directors of pro and college scouting or the 15 vice presidents. And certainly not the ex-executives who were responsible for selecting Joseph as coach six years ago.

The coordinator was Payton’s call, just as the other assistants are and will be. He is Boss Bronco.

Despite the bizarre choice of Joseph, Payton is to be trusted more than his predecessor, and this is not the first time the Broncos have hired one of their former head coaches as defensive coordinator. Wade Phillips was selected Reeves’ successor in 1993 by the late Pat Bowlen when Shanahan turned down the vacancy, and he lasted only two seasons before Shanahan agreed to take the position. Phillips returned as DC in 2015 under Gary Kubiak. The defense was No. 1 in the league and the Broncos triumphed (primarily because of the defense) in Super Bowl 50. After the next season, Phillips was fired again when Kubiak resigned.

If the Broncos prevail in another Super Bowl with Joseph as coordinator, all will be forgiven, and Payton will be hailed. If Joseph fails once more, Payton will be given hell for the hire.

Nathaniel Hackett surrounded himself primarily with inexperienced, or incompetent, assistants who didn’t help him get to the end of his first season. With the addition of retired veteran Jerry Rosburg (lured by Paton), who eventually would be interim coach, the Broncos had a coaching staff of 30, including a strategy analyst and an instructional designer (what?).

All but three or four, led by Hackett’s quick and sudden departure, are gone.

Payton will have a somewhat smaller staff that will be more experienced and eclectic. He is employing Vance and assistants who coached or played under him with the Saints (assistant head coach Mike Westhoff, special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica, offensive line coach Zach Strief, tight ends coach Declan Doyle, outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite, strength and conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple, assistant special teams coach Chris Banjo (yes) and offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, who held the same position for the Chargers the past two seasons. Quarterback coach Davis Webb, only 28, was a backup and practice squad player with the Giants (twice), the Jets and the Bills. He finally started one game last season. At Texas Tech he was a reserve behind Patrick Mahomes. Wide receivers coach Keary Colbert played for eight NFL teams, including the Broncos for only two games, and comes to Denver from the University of Florida.

Offensive quality control coach Logan Kilgore last season was offensive coordinator at New Orleans Newman High School, where Peyton, Eli and Arch Manning starred. Inside linebacker coach Greg Munsky has been a position assistant or defensive coordinator with five NFL teams.

Payton also is hiring a running backs coach, an assistant offensive line coach, a defensive backs assistant and three or more quality control and strength and conditioning coaches. He is proceeding on his preferred pace.

Sean's used car failed only miles from Broncos headquarters in 1988. It took him a long time and a meandering trip to get back to Colorado as Broncos head coach.