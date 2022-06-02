Frankie goes to Hollywood, and the Oilers go home pulverized by Pavel.
Avalanche understudy Pavel Francouz overwhelmed Edmonton, and the Fin-Can Correlation scored three goals on three consecutive shots in two minutes and four seconds of the second period Thursday night as the Oilers should have walked over to Union Station and boarded the next Amtrak train out of town.
McDavid was stifled, and Kane was not able. The Oilers would not be spoilers.
Happy birthday, Pavel. He turns 32 Friday. When he woke up Thursday, Francouz didn’t even know he would play in Game 2 of the NHL’s Western Conference Final. Coach Jared Bednar announced at the Avs’ skate-around that starter Darcy Kuemper wouldn’t play Friday night because of an “upper-body’’ injury that could be anywhere on his body, but in the face area near his eye.
So, because Kuemper got a stick stuck through his mask in the first round of the postseason against the Predators, Francouz has played in four playoff games.
The Avs have won all of them.
The Czech Republic’s own Pavel came to the Avalanche in 2018 undrafted and unknown and has mostly served as a backup over three of his four seasons in Colorado. Adversity has stalked him like a black cloud. He suffered double knee surgery, then missed all the 2020-21 pandemic season and had double hip surgery. Then, in the first exhibition of this season, his ankle was damaged, and Pavel missed two months. Upon his return, he played north on Interstate 25 for the Colorado Eagles.
This was his seventh start in a playoff game.
Pavel Francouz's cool, calm performance in goal gives Colorado Avalanche a 2-0 lead over Edmonton Oilers
It was his best start in a playoff game. He had 24 saves and a second shutout, stood on his head, stoned the Oilers, received a standing ovation to start the game and the chant “Frankie, Frankie, Frank’’ as the decision no longer was in doubt. In goal, he waved his glove to acknowledge the appreciation from 18,000 who considered Pavel a rock star alongside Mick Jagger, Drake, Bruno Mars and Stevie Nicks, who have played the same arena.
Francouz was vintage Patrick Roy — who must be smiling somewhere in Canada.
The Oilers, meanwhile, are only two more defeats from joining the Predators and the Blues frowning in Cancun or Cabo.
The Avs are 9-2 in the postseason and as dominating as the old Avs of 1996 and 2001. At this rate, another Cup for Lord Stanley and Enos Stanley could be in their possession?
Mike Smith can’t be so happy at this juncture. The Oilers’ 40-year-old goalie has been intimidated and incinerated for 10 goals in the first two games of this postseason. He was removed prematurely from Game 1, but his punishment Thursday night was to have to stay on the ice for the entire disconcerting session.
Smith was searching for redemption; Francouz, opportunity.
In the first period, neither surrendered a goal. Both were especially special, stopping a combined 28 shots. Smith survived three of his mates’ penalties, including an Avs five-on-three, and Francouz overcame a moment when he wandered too far out of the crease.
The score still was zero-nil more than three minutes into the second period when the Avalanche erupted like a volcano. Arttturi Lehkonen scored first at 3:58, followed by a Josh Manson goal only 15 seconds later. Then Mikko Rantanen presented the Avs with a 3-0 lead at 6:02. The Oilers and Smith were shellshocked.
In the St. Louis series, Nazem Kadri created a Hat Trick. On Thursday night he had the Kad Trick. He recorded assists on all three goals. The Mad Hatter, who was responsible for 87 points in the regular season, has 11 more in the postseason.
The Oilers were trying for another miracle comeback similar to Game 1 in the third period, but they couldn’t score. Nathan MacKinnon did, though, with a power play goal at 15:20 after Smith, if matters weren’t bad enough, lost his glove. At game’s end, MacKinnon handed the puck to Pavel.
Francouz afterward appropriately applauded his defense, which shut down Oilers Connor McDavid and Evander Kane, who combined for just four feeble and frustrated shots. McDavid was kept from the flow throughout, and Kane was reduced to taking stupid shots at Avalanche players and being sent, like Cool Hand Luke, to the box.
Frankly, Frankie threw a perfect game.