Lightning’s Brandon Hagel and Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskag scuffle near the goal during the second period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
“Amazing’’ and “awesome’’ was how Andre Burakovsky described his winning laser against Andrei Vasilevskiy.
The Avs’ Steal Curtain caused a turnover shortly into overtime, and T.J. Compton, who had been a hero earlier in the playoffs, slid the puck to Valeri Nichuskin, who also had been a hero earlier in the playoffs, across the ice to Burakovsky, who is the hero now in the playoffs.
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) celebrates after left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scored in overtime Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Colorado won 4-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans celebrate with the Avalanche team after Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) scored the winning goal in overtime in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Colorado won 4-3. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche’s J. T. Compher scores the winning goal in overtime against Lightning’s goaltender of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche’s André Burakovsky controls the puck while being defended by the Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Alex Killorn celebrates after Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is unable to keep the Lightning from scoring during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon controls the puck while being defended by Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper is unable to keep the Lightning from scoring during the second period of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The goal tied the score 3-3. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Ondřej Palát watches the puck go in the goal past Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper during the second period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Lightning’s Brandon Hagel and Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskag scuffle near the goal during the second period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save as left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) battles Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) in front of the Avalanche goal during the second period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday.
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) scores past Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) during the second period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrate after Lehkonen (62)score on a power play against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) crashes into Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche fan Derek Rightmire brought his own Stanley Cup replica. He and other Avalanche fans cheer for the first goal of the game against Tampa Bay. Thousands of Avalanche fans showed up to to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche fans cheer for the first goal of the game against Tampa Bay. Thousands of Avalanche fans showed up to to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Avalanche fan Derek Rightmire brought his own Stanley Cup replica. He and other Avalanche fans cheer for the first goal of the game against Tampa Bay. Thousands of Avalanche fans showed up to to watch the first game of the Stanley Cup Final at the Tivoli Quad on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Nick Moore and a packed house in Ball Arena celebrate as the Avalanche takes a 2-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Fans watch as Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) and the Avalanche team warm up before the start of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Nick and Addie Brunning give each other a high five before leaving the pregame activities at Brooklyn’s before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver Wednesday, June 15, 2022, between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
What a way to start the series. This is not about to be easy-going or stress-free for either team. They play again Saturday night in Denver. It will be a hot time in the old Cowtown again.
For the fifth consecutive game in the postseason the Avalanche attacked the opposing goalie with at least 35 shots. But this goalie is not old or a backup or mediocre or inexperienced in the Final. Yet, Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals (including one in a five-on-three predicament) in the first period before finding his game and shutting out the Avs for more than 48 minutes.
The Avs’ 38th attempt escaped him, though.
On the other end of the ice, Darcy Kuemper was back as a starter after missing most of the Western Conference finals with an eye-vicinity injury. Coach Jared Bedmar and his staff had refused to announce who would be the No. 1 goaltender for Game 1. Kuemper, who had won six games in the postseason, was declared 100 percent healthy, but his replacement, Pavel “Frankie’’ Francouz, was 6-0 in the playoffs. However, GM Joe Sakic – who, as the Lightning, had won two Stanley Cups – brought Kuemper to Denver for moments like this.
Kuemper appeared self-assured at the outset, but he really wasn’t tested by tentative Tampa Bay early.
Game 1 seemed like the Roadrunner against Wile E. Coyote.
The speed of the Avalanche unsettled the Lightning for most of the first 20 minutes. The horn blew for Gabriel Landeskog 7:47 into the first period, and the Avs had a 3-1 at the first interlude.
Although the Avalanche had eight days without a game, they were the aggressors while the Lightning played on their heels of their skates while falling behind by two. Home teams with leads of two goals or more in the opening game almost always win, and the Avalanche had won every Game 1 in the previous series.
So 3-1 looked comfortable until the Lightning struck twice in 48 seconds of the second period and began to act like the dynasty-seeking team they are. The Avs were uncomfortable and the tie at 3 at the beginning of the third period was disconcerting for thousands of people who had paid thousands of dollars to attend the first Stanley Cup game on the edge of downtown since 2001.
The Avs were the provokers in the third period, but Vasilevskiy was a wall and didn’t allow megastars Nate MacKinnon or Cale Makar to bust out despite a combined nine shots, and the busy Nichhuskin’s six attempts were turned aside
But, the maroon and blue were in excellent position when the Lightning’s Pat Maroon sand-wedged the puck over the glass and drew a two-minute delay-of-game penalty with less than two minutes remaining. The Avs jammed everything possible at the Lightning, but regulation ended the way the game started – uncertain.
But Tampa Bay was overwhelmed in overtime and suffered a turnover and an over and out.
The fabulous Avalanche won their 13th game in the postseason and their first game in the Stanley Cup Final.