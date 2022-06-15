The Fabalanche won 1!

1-2-3-4.

1 minute 23 seconds into the bonus period the Avs scored a fourth goal to defeat the Lightning in the opener of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night at the puck arena.

After a T.O. in the O.T., Andre beat Andrei, …vsky past . . .vskiy.

Euphoria erupted. The Avalanche had awaited and anticipated this victory for 21 years.

“Amazing’’ and “awesome’’ was how Andre Burakovsky described his winning laser against Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Avs’ Steal Curtain caused a turnover shortly into overtime, and T.J. Compton, who had been a hero earlier in the playoffs, slid the puck to Valeri Nichuskin, who also had been a hero earlier in the playoffs, across the ice to Burakovsky, who is the hero now in the playoffs.

Vasilevskiy, the most valuable player in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and the best goal-protector in hockey, couldn’t react quickly enough on his left side as “Burky’’ blurred the shot into the nets.

And the drama that had been rising throughout the third period and reached a crescendo in overtime ended instantaneously. The NHL champions of the past two seasons lost to the Cup wannabes.

What a way to start the series. This is not about to be easy-going or stress-free for either team. They play again Saturday night in Denver. It will be a hot time in the old Cowtown again.

For the fifth consecutive game in the postseason the Avalanche attacked the opposing goalie with at least 35 shots. But this goalie is not old or a backup or mediocre or inexperienced in the Final. Yet, Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals (including one in a five-on-three predicament) in the first period before finding his game and shutting out the Avs for more than 48 minutes.

The Avs’ 38th attempt escaped him, though.

On the other end of the ice, Darcy Kuemper was back as a starter after missing most of the Western Conference finals with an eye-vicinity injury. Coach Jared Bedmar and his staff had refused to announce who would be the No. 1 goaltender for Game 1. Kuemper, who had won six games in the postseason, was declared 100 percent healthy, but his replacement, Pavel “Frankie’’ Francouz, was 6-0 in the playoffs. However, GM Joe Sakic – who, as the Lightning, had won two Stanley Cups – brought Kuemper to Denver for moments like this.

Kuemper appeared self-assured at the outset, but he really wasn’t tested by tentative Tampa Bay early.

Game 1 seemed like the Roadrunner against Wile E. Coyote.

The speed of the Avalanche unsettled the Lightning for most of the first 20 minutes. The horn blew for Gabriel Landeskog 7:47 into the first period, and the Avs had a 3-1 at the first interlude.

Although the Avalanche had eight days without a game, they were the aggressors while the Lightning played on their heels of their skates while falling behind by two. Home teams with leads of two goals or more in the opening game almost always win, and the Avalanche had won every Game 1 in the previous series.

So 3-1 looked comfortable until the Lightning struck twice in 48 seconds of the second period and began to act like the dynasty-seeking team they are. The Avs were uncomfortable and the tie at 3 at the beginning of the third period was disconcerting for thousands of people who had paid thousands of dollars to attend the first Stanley Cup game on the edge of downtown since 2001.

The Avs were the provokers in the third period, but Vasilevskiy was a wall and didn’t allow megastars Nate MacKinnon or Cale Makar to bust out despite a combined nine shots, and the busy Nichhuskin’s six attempts were turned aside

But, the maroon and blue were in excellent position when the Lightning’s Pat Maroon sand-wedged the puck over the glass and drew a two-minute delay-of-game penalty with less than two minutes remaining. The Avs jammed everything possible at the Lightning, but regulation ended the way the game started – uncertain.

But Tampa Bay was overwhelmed in overtime and suffered a turnover and an over and out.

The fabulous Avalanche won their 13th game in the postseason and their first game in the Stanley Cup Final.