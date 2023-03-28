Colorado lately has experienced fewer public sightings of Joel Embiid than mountain lions.

A mountain lion showed up to annoy a couple of tourists sitting in a hot tub in Nathrop. Embiid was a late no-show for the standing-room sellout of 19,781 at the arena.

The only way to persuade Embiid to appear live in Denver is for the Nuggets and the 76ers to play in the NBA Finals.

The Joker vs. The Process. Joel and Jokic. Centers of Attention. Winner takes all in ball.

Since the 2014 NBA draft, when Embiid was chosen third overall and Nikola was picked 41st, the pair have been on the court at the same time for only seven regular-season games in Denver and Philadelphia. Yet, the Cameroonian, who turned 29 on March 16, and the Serbian, who was 28 on Feb. 19, are two of the best basketball bigs. The NBA Finals would have them duel for possibly seven games.

And Embiid, indeed, would have to materialize in Denver for two, three and a Final final if the Nuggets are the No. 1 seed in the West with the superior record, while the 76ers likely will be the third seed in the East. If the 76ers had won on their annual trip to Colorado to meet the Nuggets, the teams would be tied with identical records (50-25) with seven games to play.

However, while Jokic finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in the Nuggets’ 116-111 victory, Embiid stayed in the locker room with a sore calf, a tired body and altitude sickness.

After missing his entire first two years of his NBA career with a severe foot injury, “The Process,’’ as Embiid nicknamed himself because of Philly’s professed philosophical process to tank, the center has been inactive, or not with the team, for five of seven games here and participated in just one since 2016. In his two, he managed 23 points, six rebounds and five assists and 19-15-2. Embiid clearly is comfortable against the Nuggets in Philly, playing in six of seven.

From 2015-2023, Jokic has played in six of eight (missing the first two) in Philadelphia and all eight in Denver.

This was supposed to be the league’s Marquee Matchup II of paramount candidates for NBA MVP.

Embiid dominated the Nuggets and Jokic in the game in Philadelphia with 47 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jokic produced a pedestrian 24, 8 and 9. After leading the unofficial rankings for MVP most of the season, Jokic had fallen behind Embiid the past two weeks and dropped as the second-favorite for the Michael Jordan Trophy in the Las Vegas odds. Embiid is first in NBA scoring at 33.3 points per game, and Jokic is 17th at 24.9. The Joker, so nicknamed in 2016 by teammate Mike Miller, who had problems saying Jokic correctly, is second in rebounding at 11.9 and fourth in assists at 9.9, with Embiid seventh with a 7.2 rebound average and 52nd in assists at 4.2.

Jokic earned his 29th triple-double Monday night, and his closest chaser is 17 behind. Embiid has one triple-double, He leads Jokic in blocks, but trails in steals. Jokic has averaged 33.9 minutes in 67 games; Embiid has averaged 34.7 in 61.

As always, Embiid politically has campaigned for MVP and put down Jokic, who continues to treat the debate as a nuisance and profusely praised Embiid following Monday’s game. The belief in the league is that the 100 voters for the award have become weary of Jokic, even though this season has been stronger than the previous two when he was the MVP recipient, and the Nuggets will end up first in the Western Conference.

Embiid must believe he will win, despite sitting out in a game that could have been a convincing clincher. But the 76ers have lost four of five with games vs. the Bucks and the Celtics still to go.

The headline on David Murphy’s Tuesday column in Embiid’s hometown newspaper, The Philadelphia Inquirer, stated: “Joel Embiid just ended the MVP conversation by sitting against Nikola Jokic. And that’s fine.’’

That is just fine.

Now, let me be to first to ask: Will Jokic become the first NBA player ever to win four straight MVP awards?