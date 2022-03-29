Bogie and Bergman always would have Paris.
We always will have Timmy and Demaryius, The Duke and The Sheriff.
The NFL changed the postseason overtime rule Tuesday. Both teams will be guaranteed an offensive possession – supposedly. Exceptions exist.
The Broncos have played in three extraordinary playoff overtime games that altered the course of franchise history – The Drive, The Rocky Mountain Breakdown and the T.T.-D.T.-O.T.-T.D. Could this season produce the fourth?
Owners approved the overtime amendment at their league meetings hard by the Atlantic Ocean. They frequently don’t make correct decisions, but 29 of 32 favored the correct choice in this situation.
Regular-season overtime procedure remains the same. The first team to possess can win with a touchdown. Critics claim the rules should be the same, but they aren’t, anyway. Teams tie if nobody scores in 10-minute period during the regular season. A playoff game could go on ad infinitum.
Since 2010, when the rule last was changed, 10 of 12 teams that won the head-or-tails flip won the game, and seven achieved the feat on the first offensive possession.
The final verification that the NFL must address and revise the overtime doctrine in the postseason occurred because of the Chiefs-Bills division round game Jan. 23. Kansas City was the beneficiary of the coin toss and, led by Patrick Mahomes, raced 75 yards in eight plays and 4 minutes, 15 seconds to the triumphant touchdown. “Pain’’, Josh Allen tweeted.
The Chiefs had been on the other side in the 2019 AFC Championship game when the Patriots scored a touchdown on their first overtime possession.
That wasn’t enough. This was enough.
The previous rule was to prevent a team first possessing the ball from prevailing on a field goal.
Yet, a kick still could decide the outcome of a playoff game in overtime. The team with the first possession could kick a field goal and go up by three. If the opposing team doesn’t get its own field goal, game is over. It’s also quite possible that one team might go for a two-point conversion to win.
Weird stuff to determine the outcome eventually will happen if the rule is in place for decades.
As the Broncos know from their own experiences in three overtimes.
Playoff O.T. 1, Jan 11, 1987: The Broncos trailed the Browns 20-13 in the AFC Championship when “The Muff’’ was overcome by “The Drive’’. When Gene Lang mishandled the kickoff the Broncos were stuck at their 2-yard line. John Elway drove the Broncos to a tying touchdown with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Back then, first team to score any points in overtime would win. Browns won the toss, received and were stopped by the Broncos’ defense. Again, Elway guided the Broncos from their 25 to the Broncos’ 15, and Rich Karlis kicked the winning field goal.
Playoff O.T. 2, Jan. 8, 2012: The league had instituted a new overtime rule in 2010 stating that the team with first possession no longer could win with field goal. A touchdown was necessary, or the game would continue. The Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass with 3:48 to go in the fourth quarter @Mile High stadium to tie the Broncos at 23, and the game was advanced to overtime. The Broncos won the toss. On the first play from the Broncos’ 20 Tim Tebow threw in the flat to a crossing Demaryius Thomas, who raced untouched by human hands to a touchdown. It’s the only postseason overtime game ever completed on the opening play.
Playoff O.T., Jan. 12, 2013: The Broncos’ backers were celebrating the Broncos’ first postseason victory with Peyton Manning prematurely when Ravens’ quarterback Joe Flacco connected with Jacoby Jones for a 70-yard score to force a 35-35 overtime. The teams played the second-longest playoff game into the second overtime when Baltimore kicked a winning field goal. The Ravens would go on to be Super Bowl champions. The Broncos could have been.
Butch Cassidy once augmented a knife fight with a new rule that worked, and the NFL has done the same.