The Rockies owe the Dodgers one putdown.
Who’s the best in the West? The Rockies have resilience and resolve, pitching and pluck, Arenado, Story and Blackmon on their side. The Dodgers have postseason history, the home field, a treasure of talent and superciliousness on their side.
On Sept. 20, after the Dodgers’ last triumph over the Rox, Yasiel Puig proclaimed: “We are going to win the West and go to the playoffs.” He’s only half right so far.
Asked about the Dodgers’ swagger, Matt Holliday said in the clubhouse: “I think that (pompousness) sometimes rubs teams the wrong way, and it would be a little bit more sweet to beat a team that’s a little bit more flamboyant, as the Dodgers are.”
The veteran of playoffs with multiple teams, Holliday will think about exactly 11 years ago Monday. That’s when he slid home to defeat the Padres.
The losing manager that eventful day was Bud Black, who has never forgotten. He must think the baseball gods are obligated. “Our first goal was to win the division, and we have that opportunity (Monday),” the Rockies manager said.
Then he started to quote Teddy Roosevelt. Unlike Black in his playing career and German Marquez, who will be the Rockies’ starter Monday, Roosevelt wasn’t a pitcher, but he did take the hill at San Juan.
“Beat L.A., beat L.A., beat L.A. Beat L.A.,” the boisterous standing room only crowd of 47,833 shouted in the seventh inning as Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story applied back-to-back, back-back-backs!! in the Rox 162nd game on the cool, composed, celebratory Sunday afternoon.
Playing at identical times, the Rockies smashed the Nationals 12-0 while the Dodgers shattered the Giants 15-0. Rather convincing conclusions for the antagonists.
The playoff will precede the playoffs Monday afternoon in Dodger Stadium. Winner is winner of the National League West. Loser is a winner because the wild-card team will play again Tuesday.
Since the Rockies’ inaugural season in 1983, they really haven’t sniffed a division title. The Dodgers have won 10 in the past 25 seasons.
The Rockies shambled out of Los Angeles during their final trip after being swept in three games, and previously dropping two out of three in San Francisco.
In those six games, the Rockies scored only nine runs. In the final 10 games, nine of which have been victories, the Rockies have scored 71.
The last also was punctuated positively by Charlie Blackmon, who produced the ninth cycle in franchise history.
All Chuck The Nasty did was triple in the first, homer in the third, single (infield) in the fifth and double in the eighth, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored. He exited to one of the loudest ovations ever in LoDo.
Tyler Anderson ceremoniously was taken out in the eighth, too, after throwing the game of a lifetime, allowing no runs, four hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
In the eighth, the fanatics sang along with John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High … Colorado.”
When it was over, the Rockies, as is their custom after their last regular-season home game, did a (meaningful) victory lap around the ballpark. We went to a ballgame, and a lovefest broke out.
For the first season in nine, the Rockies should return to Coors Field for more victory laps.
So, the Rockies and the Dodgers are tied at 91-71. The Cubs and the Brewers also won with ease Sunday, so there will be bonus games to decide the two of three division champions and wild cards on Monday.
Their attitude is: Bring ‘em all on. “I’m not changing my preparation,” Marquez said. “I’m telling the guys to take a deep breath and then execute,’’ Holliday said.
The Rockies had just mere moments to rejoice prior to leaving for the charter to Los Angeles.
In the hallway, Arenado received congratulations for hitting two home runs to finish with a National League high of 37 and 109 RBIs (second), with a .297 batting average. Story crushed another homer to end up with 36, 107 RBIs and a batting average of .291.
Can the pre-eminent third baseman-shortstop combination in baseball and the rest of the Rocketeers continue to prevail Rocktober: The Sequel?
“That was sick,” Arenado said.