After a 35-year run at The Denver Post, Woody Paige is writing two columns a week for The Gazette in addition to his regular appearances on the ESPN sports talk show, Around the Horn. There’s no other sports writer quite like Woody.

He’s won every award they hand out to sports columnists and has covered more than 10,000 sporting events, including all three of the Broncos Super Bowl wins, two Stanley Cup wins by the Avalanche, the World Series, the NBA Finals, Triple Crown races as well as high school wrestling tournaments. He’ll be doing the same thing for The Gazette, writing about the high and low of sports, the towering figures and the hometown heroes.