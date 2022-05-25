The MacK Attack wasn’t enough.
Despite the herculean determination of Nate MacKinnon, the Avalanche eventually melted like the Wicked Witch of the West.
The buoyant Blues won sudden life in overtime Wednesday night. They scored the tying goal in the last minute of the third period and settled the matter three minutes and 38 seconds into the extra period.
The Avs still lead the playoff series 3-2, but Game 6 will be, as Judy Garland sang, “Meet Me In St. Louis.’’
Oh, no! Not again.
Last year in the second round of the playoffs, the Avalanche led the Golden Knights 2-0 and lost four consecutive games to be eliminated. In the aftershock, the disconsolate MacKinnon said: “I’m going into my ninth year, and I haven’t won (excrement).’’
In his eight previous NHL seasons, MacKinnon did not reach the postseason in three seasons and was knocked out in the first round twice and the second round the past three years.
The Avs’ megastar was definitely determined to not repeat the sins of the past. One a dominant team in the NHL, the Avalanche has not been in the Western Conference Finals in 20 years and hasn’t won a Stanley Cup championship since 1996 and 2001.
MacKinnon tried to be a one-man wrecking crew in Game 5 vs. the Blues. He scored two goals in the first period and assisted on another as the Avs appeared to be in a blowout, and a boisterous audience was thinking about the next series with probably the Oilers. Colorado and Edmonton have confronted each other twice before in the postseason, splitting series in 1997 and 1998 (memorable years in Denver, because of the Broncos). On Wednesday night, MacKinnon was doing his best impression of John Elway, who was among the witnesses around the rink in what should be called Puck Arena.
MacKinnon kept skating rings around the Blues, who acted early as if their flights to Cancun already were booked.
It was 2-0 at the first interlude because of megastar Nate, and the Avs went ahead by three early in the second period. Five victories in six playoff games would make a distinct impression on a league that for three seasons has been expecting the Avalanche to hoist the sacred chalice. And MacKinnon finally could win something special instead of (stuff).
When the Blues made the score 3-1, the Avalanche didn’t need to become alarmed. Goalie Darcy Kuemper hadn’t surrendered more than three goals in any playoff game this postseason, and the Avs were outshooting and out-skating the Blues as usual.
Then it was 3-2.
The Avalanche no longer was controlling the neutral zone and were dumping instead of continuing to be aggressive. St. Louis took over.
In the third period, the Blues Bros. leveled the score at three.
But MacKinnon came to the rescue again, racing coast-to-coast to beat two Blues and goaltender Ville Husso 17:14 into the third period for his Nate Trick (three goals and an assist), and hats covered the ice as the crowd got ready to celebrate a second series by flowing into downtown Denver.
Shades of the days of Joe Sakic, the executive vice president in charge of this team, and Peter Forsberg and Patrick Roy.
Gabe Landeskog was in position to slide in an empty-net goal, but chose not to try.
Then, with just 56 seconds remaining, Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the period, with an extra man on the ice, to tie the Avalanche and force a second overtime in five games. The Avalanche won the other.
Now, the outcome became very indecisive.
Could Nate do it one more time? Could the Avalanche end the misery for the Blues? Could Kuemper prevail over Who’s So?
No.
The Avalanche didn’t seem safe or secure or assertive in the extra period, as the Blues had the skaters’ edge.
Tyler Bozak, who had not been a factor, scored the winning goal three minutes, 32 seconds into overtime. The room went cold, and the crowd went home.
Nate MacKinnon, who had the game of his career, bowed his head and slowly glided away.
He still hasn’t won anything. Yet.