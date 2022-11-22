Nathaniel Hackett should give thanks Thursday that he still is the Broncos’ head coach.

Gobble, gobble.

And he shouldn’t be fired before season’s end. WHAT?! Hackett must be forced to suffer with the rest of us for eight more games before he is plonked, grabs a banner, and acts like he’s leading a parade as he is run out of Our Dusty Old Cowtown.

The hue and cry erupted again after duh Broncos lost their seventh game of the season and lost their third overtime game, and have lost the lead in seven games (and got it back in just one), lost six interceptions and four fumbles (three by Melvin Gordon that cost victories) and completely lost their way in 2022.

It’s bewildering, baffling and mind-boggling that Hackett hasn’t lost his job yet.

He’s as miscast as John Wayne as Genghis Khan and Nero as a Roman fiddler.

Hackett’s double top-secret announcement Sunday was that the offensive play-calling duties had been passed on to passing coordinator/ quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak. That decision was recommended by some of us weeks ago. Interestingly, Kubiak, the eldest son of former Broncos’ Super-Bowl-winning head coach Gary, becomes the third former Denver-area high school player to be a current offensive play-caller in the NFL.

He graduated from Regis High School. Kyle Shanahan is a graduate of Cherry Creek High School, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel graduated from Smoky Hill High School, then Yale.

Now we know why Hackett didn’t call plays with the Packers 2019-21 even though he was offensive coordinator. The Broncos continue to have the most abysmal scoring team in the NFL with 147 points. They are on path to finish with the second-lowest point average in franchise history since the 1966 team accounted for 14 points per game in 14 games.

The ’66 Broncos won only four games. The ’22 Broncos could, too.

Because the “head coach” already had hired Jerry Rosburg earlier this season to oversee game management, and Hackett has the league’s largest coaching staff (30), including a coach to coach the coaches, what was the reason he delegated play options to Kubiak?

“When we were in the Tennessee game, I just didn’t feel right. That’s why I really put my foot down and decided to kind of move it over to Klint,’’ Hackett said.

So, what was Nathaniel left to do throughout the Raiders’ game?

Peculiarly, he explained: “I lost my voice a little bit. A lot of times I didn’t know what to do. I thought I should call a play and actually hit on the (headset) button a couple of times to call a play and talk to Russell (Wilson) and didn’t have the button there. But I really liked it. I thought it was fun to be part of it ... trying to get the crowd pumped up. They were amazing.’’

Hackett should consider being a Broncos cheerleader.

A head coach who “didn’t know to do’’? His headphones obviously weren’t connected to the quarterback. Maybe he was receiving Pandora music, or the cords were unattached. Even with Kubiak at the controls, the Broncos have scored only 13 touchdowns in 10 games. Peyton Manning threw for seven in one game.

The Broncos are humiliating.

Hackett’s latest important pronouncement was to “reward’’ the players by holding a “walk-through’’ practice Tuesday, typical of the coach’s lenient preparation philosophy since training camp. The Broncos will be free Thursday. Shouldn’t they be working out hard for hours after learning that the team’s playoff chance has plunged to less than 1%, and since they have a game Sunday against one of the NFL’s other two bottom-feeders?

Also, Gordon was dismissed, not by Hackett, but, rather, by general manager George Paton, who has made as many dreadful decisions off the field as Hackett has on the field. He was three months too late. Paton’s place shouldn’t be assured, either, if the new owners are paying any attention to their $4.65 billion investment.

No matter what insignificant role Hackett has assumed, he must stay until the Jan. 8 game — to see 30,000 no-shows and a defeat to the Chargers and agonize over the mess he made.

He is the Thanksgiving turkey.