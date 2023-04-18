Revenge is a dish best served on ice.

The Ex-Man, Philipp Grubhauer, didn’t quite shut out his former club Tuesday night, but he sure shut down and shut up the Avalanche.

Despite coming out lethargic, for some undisclosed upper-brain freeze, the Avalanche, and especially Nate MacKinnon, eventually threw everything they had at Grubhauer and couldn’t break him but once.

Grubhauer emerged victorious, and the current Avalanche goalie, Alexandar Georgiev, will have to wait for his first NHL playoff triumph.

The Kraken, in only their second year, scored their first postseason goal early and earned their first playoff victory late to take a series lead on the road against the defending champions.

The Avalanche came undone as Grubhauer and his helper, the crossbar, stopped 34 of 35 shots, including seven by MacKinnon, whose only success occurred on the team’s only goal when he lasered a pass to Mikko Rantanen.

Grubhauer was the Avalanche goalie for three seasons, including 2020-21 when he was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, before he became an unrestricted free agent. It was assumed everywhere around the league, including Grubhauer himself, that the Avalanche would resign their establisher starter. But Joe Sakic and his staff couldn’t get the deal firmed with Grubhauer’s agent up to the last minute, and he instead by signed by the expansion team Kraken.

So, now he’s on the other side in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche has Georgiev instead of Grubhauer.

The Avalanche goalie hasn’t proven to be great. But in his first season in Colorado, he’s certainly been Alexandar The Very Good.

Georgiev, who tied for most victories in the NHL, started his first playoff game, but it wasn’t eventful. Because of the Avs’ poor and porous defensive play on three Kraken goals, Georgiev was charged unfairly with the loss.

Georgiev will have to wait to win.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Alexandar is the only Bulgaria-born player in league history. However, his parents – Bulgarian Georgi and Russian Natalia – moved from Russ, Bulgaria, to Moscow when he was 1. Four years later they decided the son should play hockey. To begin, Georgiev was just among all the young boys learning the sport and how to skate. But when the coach finally divided the group into positions he asked who would try goal-tending, Georgiev raised his glove. He was handed a goalie stick, which still is on display in the family home.

The kid transformed into a good goalie in junior league and tournaments, and his parents sent him to hockey camps in Russia, then Finland, where he finally received excellent specialized goalie training.

At 16 Georgiev joined the Khimik Voskresensk team in the Russian League U17, and he returned to Finland for the next three seasons. Despite progressing and gaining an international reputation, Alexandar was not selected in the NHL’s 2017 Entry Draft. The New York Rangers, though, invited him a developmental camp, and he was impressive enough to be signed to a three-year contract and added to the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford. He told the media that he intended to be a starter, then a star in the NFL.

Georgieu was neither a star nor the starter with the Rangers as a backup. But he won 6 of 7 and 8 of 10 of his last starts in ’22 and obviously got the attention of Sakic. The Avalanche acquired Georgiev for three draft picks (3rd and 5th in 2022, 3rd in 2023). Then Alexandar, a restricted free agent, signed a three-year deal for $13.2 million.

Sakic said of Georgiev: “When he was a starter, he played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity, and he’s got that opportunity.’’

Georgiev was a starter, but would he be a star?

His 40 victories tied the Bruins’ Linus Ullmark, who will win the Vezina Trophy, and his five shutouts tied for second behind Russian Ilya Sorokin’s six.

This season a record 10 Russians started in nets. Georgiev is among the trend of Russians and alone as a Bulgarian goalie. He holds dual citizenship.

These are difficult times for those goaltenders considering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With the Rangers, Georgiev appeared in only one postseason game with the Rangers as a sub.

Tuesday night was the most significant game in 27-year-old Georgiev’s life.

Alexandar and the Avalanche were not so great in Game 1. Grubauer was.