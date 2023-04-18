The Avalanche goalie hasn’t proven to be great. But in his first season in Colorado, he’s certainly been Alexandar The Very Good. Not so Tuesday night.

Alexandar Georgiev, who tied for most victories in the NHL, started his first playoff game, but it wasn’t eventful. Because of the Avs’ poor and porous defensive play on three Kraken goals, Georgiev was charged unfairly with the loss.

And the goaltender of the evening was, get this, former Avalanche Philipp Grubhauer, who bamboozled the Avs in the opening game of the playoff series at the Jar.

Georgiev will have to wait to win.

Alexandar is the only Bulgaria-born player in league history. However, his parents — Bulgarian Georgi and Russian Natalia — moved from Russ, Bulgaria, to Moscow when he was 1. Four years later, they decided the son should play hockey. To begin, Georgiev was just among all the young boys learning the sport and how to skate. But when the coach finally divided the group into positions he asked who would try goal-tending, Georgiev raised his glove. He was handed a goalie stick, which still is on display in the family home.

The kid transformed into a good goalie in junior league and tournaments, and his parents sent him to hockey camps in Russia, then Finland, where he finally received excellent specialized goalie training. However, placed on a club with two older goaltenders back in Russia, Alexandar never got to play and became.

He could only dream of one day playing in America in the National Hockey League.

At 16 Georgiev joined the Khimik Voskresensk team in the Russian League U17, and he returned to Finland for the next three seasons. Despite progressing and gaining an international reputation, Alexandar was not selected in the NHL’s 2017 Entry Draft. The New York Rangers, though, invited him a developmental camp, and he was impressive enough to be signed to a three-year contract and added to the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford. He told the media that he intended to be a starter, then a star in the NHL.

Later that 2017-18 season Georgiev was promoted, played in 10 games, and had a 4-4-1 record.

The following season Georgiev again was shuttled between Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden and Hartford’s XL Center. In 2019-20, the Rangers split time between in goal between Georgiev and Igor Shesterkin, who had been teammates and fellow Russians in the AHL. Shesterkin eventually would win the duel and, in 2021-22, the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie.

Georgiev was neither a star or the starter. But he won six of seven and eight of 10 of his last starts in ’22 and obviously got the attention of the Avalanche’s all-time leading scorer and chief hockey executive Joe Sakic. The Avalanche acquired Georgiev for three draft picks (3rd and 5th in 2022, 3rd in 2023). Then Alexandar, a restricted free agent, signed a three-year deal for $13.2 million.

Sakic said of Georgiev: “When he was a starter, he played really well, and he wanted a bigger opportunity, and he’s got that opportunity.’’

Georgiev succeeded Darcy Kuemper, the Stanley Cup goalie of record who had, as a free agent, gone to the Capitals. And he was named the Avs’ starter over Pavel Francouz, the Stanley Cup goalie of rescue with a 6-0 record in last year’s playoffs.

Georgiev was a starter, but would he be a star?

His 40 victories tied the Bruins' Linus Ullmark, who will win the Vezina Trophy, and his five shutouts tied for second (Kuemper also finished with five) behind Russian Ilya Sorokin’s six.

This season, a record 10 Russians started in nets. (In league history, 23 Russians have become NHL goaltenders.) Georgiev is among the trend of Russians and alone as a Bulgarian goalie. He holds dual citizenship.

These are difficult times for those goaltenders considering the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mostly, they keep their heads down and their mouths shut in regard to the war. (The Bulgarian government has taken a strong pro-Ukraine stance.).

With the Rangers, Georgiev appeared in only one postseason game last season, and allowed two goals in a loss.

Tuesday night was the most significant game in 27-year-old Georgiev’s life.

If the Avalanche repeat as Stanley Cup champions with “Georgie’’ the goaltender, then he will be a star and Alexandar The Great.