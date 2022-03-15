The NCAA championship game will be Zags-Vols, Rocky Top Tennessee vs. Spokane River Bottom.
Be very afraid, Mark Few and Paul Klee.
Klee, whose award-winning column regularly occupies the space next to my prize-losing sports essay, is an esteemed graduate of Gonzaga University, a private Jesuit school created in 1887. On the other hand and typewriter, I was the worst student in the history of the University of Tennessee, a public land-grant institute originated in 1794.
Gonzaga was not named for a local hardware store owner, but, rather, a Jesuit saint. Spokane, Washington is only 36 minutes from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where quarterback John Elway owns a lakeside home. Knoxville, Tennessee, is the home of UT, where Peyton Manning played college football and Todd Helton was his quarterback predecessor and a star baseball player.
The Zags (pronounced like a Zagnut candy bar) became known as a cute little basketball team in 1999, when a young Klee was a student, and reached the Elite Eight. Since then Gonzaga has been a March Madness regular and even a two-time Final Four participant, losing to North Carolina and, last season, titlist Baylor. People love Gonzaga.
The Zags, 26-3 this season and ranked No. 1 in the AP college basketball poll (which includes Klee as a voter), is the top overall seed in the 68-team NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament and favorite to win the Final Four.
The Volunteers, who also won 26 games (and lost seven), began playing basketball in 1908 (2-5) just before, it seemed, I became a freshman. I played in the Vols’ Orange-and-White intrasquad game (with 12-foot-high goals as an experiment) in November 1967. Tennessee finished 20-6, but rarely made the national tournament because only 16 teams were invited then, and Kentucky usually beat the Vols. UT has been involved in March Madness 24 times, but never reach the Final Four.
Gonzaga and Tennessee are 1-1 in the Zags’ annual Battle in Seattle.
The Vols got hosed by the selection committee. Despite ending up tied for second in the SEC, winning 12 of its last 13 games and the conference tournament and being the third-ranked team in defensive efficiency, Tennessee is a No. 3 instead of 1 or 2.
Why would anybody in Colorado care about Gonzaga and Tennessee?
Because most everybody in the state fills out a bracket and/or legally gambles on the tournament, trying to get rich, I’m predicting the finalists – Gonzaga and Tennessee. (I picked Baylor to win the title last season.)
And because I’m making a betting proposal with Klee. If our schools reach the Final Four, I will pay for Klee’s trip to New Orleans and buy him dinner at KPaul’s (appropriately) and take him to Archie Manning’s house. However, if UT beats the Zags, I don’t have to go to Spokane ever again, and Klee writes a positive column about the Smoky Mountains.
My loyalty could be strained, though, after Colorado State defeats Michigan in the first round, then plays Tennessee, a lock against Longwood in its opener.
Gonzaga has the most uncomplicated route of any tournament team to the French Quarter. The other teams in the West Region include George State, Boise State, New Mexico State, Montana State, Michigan State and Cal State Fullerton.
The only outfit that could challenge the Zags is Duke, with Coach Krzyzewski in his last tournament before retiring. The Blue Devils could have five players who will be first-round picks in the NBA draft, but they’ve been shaky lately.
Gonzaga is in.
In the East Kentucky will emerge after barely outlasting Murray State and beating Baylor, the No. 1 seed. Kansas and Wisconsin (one of nine Big 10 teams in the tournament, and none get to the Final Four) will survive to confront in the Midwest final, with the Jayhawks prevailing.
And the South has Arizona as its special seed. If I were objective and not pulling for Tennessee and Gonzaga, the Wildcats would be the choice to win the championship. They are 31-3 under new coach Tommy Lloyd, who was Few’s assistant at Gonzaga for 20 seasons.
However, the Volunteers’ center is Uros Plavsic, a 7-foot, 250-pound center from Serbia. He has played against and practiced with Nikola Jokic.
UT&Z: Let’s get it on.