Blessed be the Rockies, the most fortunate flunkies in Major League Baseball who won’t open the season March 31.
The Hard Rox can’t lose the first previously scheduled set-in-granite six games, which would have been the worst start in franchise history. The commissioner has cancelled the first two series, so the Rockies will not play four in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, then vs. the Padres.
The more irrecoverable games the better for the Rockies because their chances of not finishing with a club record 99 defeats will improve.
Nevertheless, the eventual 2022 Rockies could be the foulest ever in Colorado.
Rox owner Dick Monfort has just made his triumphant trip home after serving as a principal representative for the owners, as head of the labor policy committee, in negotiations with the players association in Jupiter (Fla.). Is Monfort’s next meeting destination Uranus?
As always, “Marcel Marceau’’ Monfort has been a mime since the complete collapse of Collective Bargaining Agreement conferences.
As noted weeks ago, Dickie would be the last person on Earth, or any other planet, who could reach an agreement on anything. Now, all of baseball understands what we have known in Colorado for the past two decades.
Talks between the billionaire owners and the millionaire players broke down this week, and the commissioner called cancellations a “disastrous outcome.’’ Both sides claimed they felt sorry for the fans. But they don’t.
Greed rules.
The Rockies still remain optimistic that the opening home game in Denver will happen Friday afternoon, April 8. Thousands of tickets still are available through Ticketmaster and other secondary markets.
If there is a weekend series, Dodger Blue will run rampant throughout Coors Field.
If there is no weekend series, Purple People should flood LoDo and have a fun time supporting the local bars and restaurants, which could sell beers, peanuts and hot dogs on Blake.
What about the actual Rockies?
As Butch and Sundance said: “Who are those guys?’’
Three of the team’s best players are gone.
Nolan Arenado, a future Hall of Fame third baseman, was traded 13 months ago, but he will be the Rockies’ seventh-highest paid player this season at $5.57 million the franchise continues to owe annually. The Rockies believed that pitcher Jon Gray would return, but they refused to yield to an $18.4 million qualifying offer, instead proposing less than $40 million over three years. Gray signed Dec. 1 with the Rangers for four seasons, $56 million. Trevor Story is a free agent who won’t come back to the Rox, yet will sign a long-term deal with another team when the CBA is resolved.
So, the Rockies resigned first baseman/designated hitter C.J. Cron to a two-year contract for $14.5 million. Cron since admitted at a trial that he illegally purchased oxycodone pills when he was with the Angels in 2017 and the Rays in 2018. His 2021 season with the Rockies was not addressed during testimony.
Woody Paige: Broncos say they are “Going to exhaust all options,” but they should sign Mitch Trubisky
The Rox only off-season acquisition is 33-year-old journeyman pitcher Zach Neal, whose journey included his last time in the majors – one game with the Dodgers in 2018 – and the past three years with the Seibu Lions in Japan. He has signed a minor-league deal.
The Rockies, who used to possess the best second base-shortstop-third base amalgamation in the game, will have Rodgers – Brendan, not Aaron – and Ryan McMahon and Who Knows? At those three positions. Colton Welker will figure. He was the Rockies’ most impressive hitter (.362) in last year’s spring training before being suspended for 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Eliaz Diaz (.246) and Dom Nunez (.189) are the only catchers on the 40-man roster. The outfield will be patrolled or trolled by Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia, Sam Hilliard, Yonathan Daza and utility man Garrett Hampson.
The starting rotation will consist of German Marquez, Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela and Austin Gomber (from the Arenado trade), who combined for 32 victories in ’21, and possibly Peter Lambert, who has recovered from Tommy John surgery in 2020.
The bullpen includes Daniel Bard, Jhoulys Chacin, Ben Bowden, Carlos Estevez, Tyler Kinley, Robert Stephenson, Jordan Sheffield and Lucas Gilbreath.
The Rox may need baseball to institute a 30-team postseason.
Thanks, Monfort, for nothing.
Pray for the Rockies if and when the season begins.