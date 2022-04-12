For what it’s worth, the 2007 Broncos were valued at $994 million.

Nobody is going to care whether the team is worth a billion dollars or whatever,’’ the late Pat Bowlen said. “It’s more about how successful you were as an organization and as a team on the field and in the community.’’

Fifteen years later, the franchise will sell for more than $4 billion.

If Rob Walton does become the Broncos’ new owner, he immediately should be advised of Mr. B’s principle. Walton must follow his predecessor’s lead. The Broncos, as Bowlen believed, are a public trust.

Bowlen and Walton have shared similar passions: running, biking, swimming, skiing, racing, living in Colorado and Hawaii and, obviously, owning the Broncos.

The eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton is the favorite to win the auction for the most expensive purchase in major professional sports history. He reportedly submitted a bid last Friday for more than $4 billion.

Walton was born eight months after Bowlen in 1944. Pat died in 2019 at 75. In October, Rob will turn 78, which seems an odd age to be buying a football team.

Each competed in the Ironman Triathlon on Hawaii’s Big Island — Bowlen in 1983 and 1984 (finishing 137th and 135th) and Walton in 1985 (597th) two days before his birthday. Bowlen owned a home on Oahu next to the setting for “Magnum P.I.,’’ and Walton has a home near Kona and is a partner in two resort developments along the Ironman route.

It’s not known publicly if Bowlen and Walton ever met. Pat loved dangerous outrigger canoe racing. He once wrecked his bicycle in a ride to Broncos’ training camp in Greeley and broke his collarbone.

Rob has collected more than 25 vintage sports cars, including a dozen Ferraris, and likes to race them. In 2012 at a California track, he wrecked a 1965 Shelby Daytona Cobra, but was uninjured.

Walton’s primary residence is a compound of three homes in Paradise Valley, Ariz., and has a house in Aspen.

The Bowlen family — Pat, his brothers John and Bill and sister Marybeth — bought the majority share of the Broncos in 1984 for $68 million. His younger brother and sister sold their interests to Pat in the late 1990s as Broncos won back-to-back Super Bowls, but older brother John has retained a non-voting minority share (22% now) and would receive more than $1 billion in the sale. The family patriarch, Paul Bowlen, became a multimillionaire as a Canadian oil wildcatter.

Pat’s seven children with two wives will split 78% of the proceeds after they declined to unanimously allow daughter Brittany to be the Broncos’ managing owner.

The Walton family tree could be in power over four of Denver’s five major pro sports franchises — the Broncos, the Nuggets, the Avalanche and the Rapids. Monfort brothers Dick and Charlie are the majority owners of the Rockies.

Enos Stanley Kroenke, who is Samuel Robson Walton’s cousin-in-law, is the de facto owner of the Denver basketball, hockey and soccer teams, although his wife, Ann Walton Kroenke, was designated owner in title when the NFL “forced’’ Stan to transfer his ownership. Their son Josh Kroenke is listed as the governor or alternate governor of the three teams.

Including the Kroenkes, eight Walton family members rank in the top 102 richest Americans, according to evaluations by Forbes Magazine. The Waltons, as the wealthiest non-royal family on the planet, are worth more than $260 billion.

Rob Walton is ranked 19th in the world at $65 billion and just behind his brother Jim ($66.2) and sister Alice ($65.3). Stan and Ann Kroenke have a combined total of $20.2 billion.

The Broncos’ potential owner won’t need his family’s financial assistance, but his ownership group could include his third wife Melani, who was a basketball coach and an athletic trainer; son-in-law Greg Penner, who succeeded Robson as Walmart chairman; younger Waltons Lucas, Ben and Sam, who have Colorado connections; and diverse minority partners required by the NFL.

Rob Walton also shares a bond with Broncos’ coach Nathaniel Hackett. They were in the same college fraternity.

If Walton does buy the Broncos, fanatics will demand that he spends tons of money to make the organization successful on the field and in the community. Win Super Bowls and build a new stadium, Rob.