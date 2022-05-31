Colorado Avalanche center Andrew Cogliano (11) skates toward the Edmonton Oilers goal during the first period of Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
DENVER — The Avalanche were suffering with Mile High Anxiety in the third period — from when seven minutes and 22 seconds remained in Game 1 until 22 seconds before the gripping end seemed like from here to eternity.
All the oxygen at one mile above sea level had been sucked out of the arena. The Avs and their fanatics couldn’t breathe. Suffocation set in, and choking seemed a sincere possibility Tuesday night.
Could the Colorado Avalanche exhale? Would the Edmonton Foilers pull off one of the greatest comebacks in NHL playoff history?
Evander Kane, who scored the first of the multitude of goals Tuesday, had been prophetic before the Oilers’ second game in the previous series against the Calgary Flames. “If we don’ give up nine goals tonight, I really like our chances." Edmonton had lost that first game 9-6. This first game was only 8-6.
In a frenetic, frenzied, farfetched finish, Capt. Gabe Landeskog skidded the puck into an unoccupied goal as the Avs held off the Spoilers from Canada 8-6 for a 1-0 lead in the serious series.
Welcome to the Wild Weird Wacky Western Conference finals!
No NHL team forever before had scored eight goals in the first game of the conference finals. The Avalanche tied the franchise record for goals in a playoff game. There has never been such a game in Denver that went from blowout to blow-up to a victory.
It was a grand opening – of sorts – including 14 goals, 13 different scorers, 23 assists, four goaltenders, 18,097 screamin’ meemies and a pace that seemed more suited for a 4X100 relay race in the Olympics than a National Hockey League game.
Although Connor McDavid is considered the premier player in the league and postseason, the Avs’ two Eminems – Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar – outpointed and outplayed their enemy. McDavid did have a goal and an assist to elevate his playoff total to 29 points. However, MacKinnon matched him with a goal and an assist, and defenseman Makar had his fourth postseason game with at least three points as he produced a controversial unassisted goal and assisted on three other Avalanche goals.
The nets appeared to be empty for much of the night – with five goals in five minutes at one juncture and a blazing final total.
Both starting goalies departed the ice in the second period – Mike Smith after being torched for six scores and Darcy Kuemper because of what was termed an upper-body injury after he was drilled in the mask. Meanwhile, the Avs scored four goals and took a lead that looked as safe as Fort Knox. But McDavid made it 7-4 before the period concluded, and the Oilers pulled to within two early in the third period and certainly were in the game.
Makar and MacKinnon got off to the hot start in the cold clash with three points in the opening period to a solo point for McDavid.
MacKinnon scored the Avalanche’s second score with the move at the goal that he should trademark. He befuddled Smith by transferring the puck from backhand to forehand at the edge of the crease and whipping the shot between the goalie’s spreading skates.
Makar was awarded an assist.
Then Cale scored his own goal just 14 seconds before the first interlude after Edmonton had tied the Avs at 2.
The dynamic defenseman made the play of the night and, although there would be nine more goals, eventually the difference.
Cale’s Bells. With the puck, he crossed the blue line and launched a missile that Smith couldn’t see, much less stop. The Oilers challenged that Makar was offsides as Valeri Nichushkin was trying to get out of the zone, but the correct ruling was the puck was not touching Makar’s stick when he was just shy of the line. The goal was not overturned. The Oilers drew a two-minute penalty for the unsuccessful challenge and delay of game and the Avs scored once more on the power play. That sequence would prove to be the Oilers’ undoing.
The incredible Tuesday night in the rare air of Colorado is just the beginning.