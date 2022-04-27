The Nuggets scared the living daylights out of the Warriors, San Francisco and the NBA Wednesday night.

The Warriors were so terrified of the Nuggets coach Steve Kerr started Steph Curry.

The Nuggets played with no fear.

Finally, though, the Nuggets had no more left to give and fell in Game 5 of the playoff series, 102-98. But the Warriors weren’t secure until the last half minutes.

Heads can be held at Mile High.

Already without Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., the Nuggets lost Austin Rivers, Curry’s nemesis, in the opening period with a hamstring.

More significantly, Nikola Jokic drew his fourth foul in the third quarter, then his fifth in the fourth quarter – and pulled up lame and had a hamstring injury, too. Earlier the Nuggets were without Bones Hyland, who had to limp off with an ankle problem.

But Aaron “Flash’’ Gordon and DeMarcus “The Old Forgotten Man’’ Cousins held the Nuggets together until Jokic went wild in the stretch.

The Nuggets showed true grit, and the Warriors were running in gravel.

Constraining the Warriors in the dangerous second quarter, allowing only four points in five minutes, the Nuggets, like water, found their level with a halftime tie at 48.

At the end of the third quarter, the Nuggets were ahead 78-70.

If the Warriors envisioned that in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs series in San Francisco the Nuggets would capitulate without causing trouble, they were so wrong.

The Splish-Splash Bros – Curry, Klay Thompson and inductee Jordan Poole – all were in the opening lineup for Game 5 and the first time in the series against the under-dog and under-manned Nuggets.

The Warriors certainly didn’t want to travel back to Denver again holding a thin 3-2 lead in the first round. They remember that the Nuggets rallied from 3-1 deficits two postseasons ago and didn’t want to become the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-0 advantage. It’s well to remember that the Nuggets once overcame being down 0-2 in a best-of-five series to become the only eighth seed to defeat a No. 1 seed.

And these playoffs so far have been rather gnarly with lower seeds pushing favored teams, and especially with the Celtics dumping the Nets in four straight. One of the national broadcasters stated during the Nuggets’ Game 4 victory over the Warriors that the third seed would get a “gentlemen’s sweep’’ – a reference to the possibility of Golden State eliminating the Nuggets in five, not four, games.

But the Nuggets weren’t so sure. Guard Monte Morris said after the Nuggets stopped their seven-game losing streak in the playoffs (daring to the series with the Suns last season) that the Nuggets had “no pressure’’ in Game 5. “Going back there we see they’re beating. They’re a helluva team. But when we play our style of basketball and bring the energy, we give ourselves a chance. And that is why I think it is going to be different (in San Francisco).

Just before the series started, Curry, recovering from a damaged ligament in his foot, requested Kerr bring him in off the bench because he wanted to be on the court at the end of quarters. As a result, Curry has averaged a team-high 27.5 points in 28 minutes a game. Thompson is at 24.5 and Poole 24.3 But Curry did struggle in Game 4, and Poole was the man stuck in a box who became a disappearing act.

In his last statement to the media Tuesday Curry channeled the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. “I like the quote he had (Monday) after the game. He was talking about what he did to slow (Kevin Durant) down. He was like “You have to approach KD of what he’s capable of, not what he’s doing.’ I like that quote in terms of you gotta approach Denver in terms of what they’re capable of. Everybody (on the Nuggets) is playing extremely well, and the level they can get to we gotta match that and exceed it if we want to close out, get it done (Wednesday).’’

The Nuggets never have won a championship in the ABA or the NBA or the old National Basketball League that became the NBA. And they won’t win the title this season.

But the Nuggets went out with a bang, not a whimper

They certainly frightened the Warriors, the NBA and playoff history.