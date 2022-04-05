“Deep Purple’’ should be the Rockies’ 30th season rallying cry.

But the Rockies gave up on slogans years ago. Nothing special has been attached to the team since I originated “The Blake Street Bombers’’ or fellow columnist Bernie Lincicome coined “Rocktober.’’ The Rockies touted “Generation R’’ for one season and lost 95 games.

The good news is the season opens Friday afternoon when the Rockies confront those dastardly Dodgers, who are expected to win the division for the ninth time in 10 years. According to FanGraphs, the Rockies have a zero chance to win the National League West or the World Series and an 0.4% shot at one of the two wildcard spots.

Both FanGraphs and ESPN have predicted the Rockies will win 66 games.

Surely, they won’t lose 99, because the franchise would have exactly 2,500 regular-season defeats in its history — and just five postseason appearances in 30 seasons.

More good news is this Rockies’ team seems somewhat improved over the three previous that produced 71-91, 26-34 and 74-87 rancid records.

Dick Monfort actually spent good money on players instead of toys, bells and hotels and could have a payroll approaching $130 million, which would place the Rockies 16th overall. Kris Bryant is the major (league) difference with his seven-year, $182 million contract — the highest of any free agent the Rockies ever have signed. This year he gets $18 mil in salary and a $7 mil bonus. He ranks second on the Rox to Charlie Blackmon at $21.3 million. A third of the roster players in May will be on $700,000 minimum deals.

The Rockies lost Trevor Story, now a second baseman, and Jon Gray, now a Texas Ranger, but GM Bill Schmidt was allowed to sign Victorinox-style multitool knife Bryant, shortstop Jose Iglesias ($5 million) relief pitcher Alex Colome ($4.1 million), starting pitcher Chad Kuhl ($3.0 million); trade for outfielder Randal Grichuk ($10.3 million); and re-sign first baseman C.J. Cron ($7.2 million).

Ryan McMahon also agreed to six years and $70 million. In ’22, he will receive $5 million, while his predecessor at third base, Nolan Arenado, will get $5.57 mil from the Rockies and $35 mil from the Cardinals. It will be intriguing to see which has the superior season offensively and defensively. They will be on opposite sides Aug. 9-11 in Denver and Aug. 16-18 in St. Louis.

So, the Rockies are acting like a real Major League Baseball club, but does it matter in a division with the Dodgers, the Giants and the Padres?

As always, the Rockies’ success will depend on the starting and relief pitching. Kuhl is No. 5 in a rotation with Kyle Freeland (who starts opening day), German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Austin Gomber. If four starters could win double-digit games, the Rockies might factor. As usual, the Rockies have sewn together a bullpen from myriad remnants in the same way my grandmother made quilts.

The other good news is the Rockies could go Deep Purple.

They won’t challenge the 1997 Rox who slammed 239 homers or the other pre-humidor teams, but Bryant hit 39 and 31 home runs earlier in his career, Grichuk yarded 31 in ’19, Cron 30 in ’18 and 28 last season and Blackmon exceeded 30 twice and added 29 twice. The Rockies certainly will surpass the 182 of last year’s pitch-and-putt bunch and should be more adventurous to watch offensively, particularly since the National League has adopted a full-time DH Manager Bud Black has indicated he will spread the role among several players, although Connor Joe, Cron and Blackmon will get the primary opportunities.

Dissimilar to how the Stan Kroenke-controlled Nuggets, Avalanche and Rapids appallingly have blacked out and blackmailed a vast majority of the Colorado fans for three years and kept a generation of children from seeing two of the greatest players ever in sports, Monfort must be commended for negotiating a local TV deal that this season will cover 161 games. (The 162nd must be on a national cable network exclusively). Of course, Monfort will receive more than $100 million from national and local television rights.

Now, if the Dodgers, the Giants and the Padres fail miserably and the Rockies win a division once in 30 years, they could rock and roll in October on Blake Street with Deep Purple.