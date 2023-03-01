Believe it, Robert Ripley and Will Hunting. The Nuggets, the Avalanche and the Rockies could be in Boston at the same time in mid-June to play the Celtics, the Bruins and the Red Sox.

How do you like them apples?

In the new balanced schedule the Rockies will play every other team in both leagues. The Purple Rox meet the Red Sox June 12, 13 and 14 at Fenway Park in a rematch of the 2007 World Series.

The fifth game of the NBA Finals will be Monday, June 12, and the fourth game of the Stanley Cup Finals will be Wednesday, June 14. The TD Garden arena is home to the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins.

The Nuggets are in first place in the Western Conference, and the Celtics, who played the Cavaliers Wednesday night, could claim a tie for first in the Eastern Conference. The Nuggets and the Celtics just might duel for the NBA title.

The Bruins are in first place in the Eastern Conference and skating away to the President’s Cup. The Avs, the defending NHL champions who traded for a journeyman center Wednesday afternoon, most likely will be in first place in the Western Conference by next week. The two teams are prime contenders to challenge each other for possession of the Stanley Cup.

Voila!

Roundtrip Denver-Boston flights for June 12-15 are available on United and Southwest. I recommend the Legal Seafood restaurant Harborside.

What are the odds? Don’t ask me, Dick Monfort or Stan Kroenke.

The wise guys in Las Vegas have the Nuggets now second (after Kevin Durant was traded to the Suns) to reach the finals from the West at +325 and the Celtics first in the East at +135. The Avs are favorites for the finals from the West at +300 while the Bruins are +270.

The Rox currently are 20,000 to 1, the Sox 6,000 to 1 to win the World Series.

If that’s not enough entertainment between Boston and Denver, the Rapids play the Revolution in New England on Sept. 16. And the Patriots come here this season to play the Broncos, with the date to be determined.

I’ll take the Nuggets, the Avalanche and the Broncos and give you the Rockies and the Rapids.

The Nuggets have been on a brilliant run all season, but the Avalanche also have been on a remarkable roll recently. On Jan. 12 the Avs’ record was a season-worst 20-17-3, and a repeat was in dangerous peril. Since then, however, the Avs have won 14 of 18 and their past six games to elevate to within two points of the Stars. During that span Alexander Georgiev is 10-2 in goal.

The Avs play in Dallas on Saturday afternoon, with the game televised – wahoo! – on ABC.

The falling Stars have dropped 6 of 7 and 9 of 12.

With four straight upcoming home games at Puck Arena against Seattle – get Kraken, Avs – San Jose, Los Angeles and Arizona – the Avalanche will move into first with almost 85 points and should be in position to finish the season atop the conference with more than 100 points. The Bruins likely will surpass the century mark Thursday.

What changed for the Avalanche? Acquired in the offseason, Georgiev melted on the ice during a stretch, losing six of seven (one in a shootout) before scorching in mid-January to now, allowing zero or one goal in seven games. Every opponent naturally emphasizes the 2022 champs, and the Avs often didn’t hold up well in third periods for a while. Captain Gabe Landeskog has been out the entire season with a knee injury and may not play until the playoffs, if then.

Chris McFarland, promoted to general manager when Joe Sakic appropriately was named president of hockey operations, has responded with the (re)aquisition from the Blackhawks of defenseman Jack Johnson, who served well for the Avalanche in the playoffs last season, and Lars Eller, a 33-year-old veteran third-line center obtained Wednesday from the Washington Capitals for a 2025 second-round draft pick.

The trade deadline is Friday, but the Avs don’t have salary cap space unless they place Erik Johnson, who suffered a broken ankle, on injured reserved for the rest of the season.

The Avalanche and the Nuggets must believe in busting out all over in June in Boston. And even the Rockies, too.