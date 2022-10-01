Mike Shanahan was Mastermind; Nathaniel Hackett has been Scatterbrain.
Although Hackett - with assistance and advice from eight members of the Broncos’ coaching and front-office staffs, media and sellout crowds - allegedly has learned how and when to call timeouts, manage the play clock, choose to punt or kick field goals or go for it on fourth down and perform other tasks necessary for an NFL head coach, he now must make the quantum leap to scoring more than one lousy touchdown a game and more than one measly touchdown in the Red Zone through three games.
The Broncos hired Hackett because he was promoted as a brilliant Johann von Wowern polymath. He graduated in neuroscience, coached all three phases of football, taught hip-hop dancing and can name all the characters in the “Star Wars’’ universe.
Of course, the Broncos once hired Kid McHoodie, a wunderkind with a power-point presentation and a Patriots pedigree who needed a personality transplant.
Which will win?
The Broncos will play an all-time franchise high 126th game against the Raiders Sunday. The Raiders have prevailed in four straight and six of the past seven skirmishes. Overall the Oakland-Los Angeles-Las Vegas Ungrateful Dread rival holds a 69-54 advantage – with two ties in the regular season and a 1-1 split in the postseason. The Broncos are 0-2 in Vegas and once lost 14 in a row to the Oakland Raiders from 1965-71. Both Mike Shanahan and Josh McDaniels have been head coaches of the Broncos and the Raiders.
The urgency for McDaniels is more intense Sunday. Only one team since the merger – the 1992 Chargers – advanced to the playoffs after an 0-4 start, and the Raiders’ coach already has been summoned to the office of the principal owner.
Hackett is under his own acute, unforced-errors pressure after choosing, or being coerced into, a 30th coaching type, which is a Broncos’ record. Nathaniel even has a coach to coach the coaches.
At least the Raiders have scored 19 or more points in the opening three defeats. The Broncos’ offensive ineptitude has existed during the 2017-2022 descent into points purgatory.
Of the 84 games played during the span, the Broncos have not attained the 20-point level 48 times (57 percent). The disturbing subpar numbers are: 2017, 11 games below 20; 2018, 7; 2019, 9; 2020, 9; 2021, 9; 2022, 3 (16, 16, 11 points). That statistic is especially humiliating since this coach, unlike the last two, is an offense-oriented specialist whose previous team, Green Bay, scored 24 points or more in 14 games last season, and 30 in eight. Hackett wasn’t the Packers’ head coach and didn’t call the plays, but the assumption was that even if he didn’t bring Aaron Rodgers to Colorado, the offense would be drastically improved. Instead, Hackett came with tight end coach Justin Outten as offensive coordinator. Outten is quick with the quip, but his contributions have been questionable.
The Broncos have been Pat Shurmur bad.
Take the tight ends. Please. The Forgotten Four unit may be the NFL’s worst.
In the opening game Russell Wilson threw his first three passes to Andrew Beck. Starter Albert Okwuegbunam caught five for 33 yards, and the Eric twosome – Tomlinson and Saubert – had two targets and no receptions. Against the Texans Saubert escaped detection to score on a 22-yard connection with Wilson, but the other three didn’t sniff a catch. And last Sunday Okwuegbunam was targeted twice and finished with one reception for 12 yards, while the rest were shut out. The Broncos' tight ends only equal the same number of receptions as Noah Fant (9) with one fewer touchdown.
The Broncos’ backup corps of wide receivers are barely, rarely involved. Kendall Hinton has recorded two receptions for 47 yards and Tyrie Cleveland two for 28. K.J. Hamler was targeted once without a catch, and training camp star Montrell Washington hasn’t been thrown toward. Jalen Virgil could be in Witness Protection.
The passing game is all Courtland Sutton (19 catches), Javonte Williams (15), Melvin Gordon (8) and Jerry Jeudy (7 and one touchdown) or nothing.
Hackett will need another consultant for receivers and tight ends and and a new Red Zone assistant if the Broncos are limited to one touchdown and racked by the Raiders.