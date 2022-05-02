If all goes as anticipated for the Avalanche, defenseman Bowen Byram will be celebrating his significant 21st birthday during the Stanley Cup Finals.
Perhaps Byram’s best bud, Avs center Alex Newhook, who turned 21 Jan. 28, will throw a party on South Beach June 13. Or maybe that evening one will score the winning goal, on an assist from the other, in game one against the Panthers.
Then Alex can buy Bowen a beer, or several. The legal drinking age in Florida and Colorado is 21.
Neither Newhook nor Cranbrook’s own were alive the last time the Avalanche beat the Panthers in Miami for the NHL title in 1996. On June 9, 2001, when the Avalanche lifted their second Stanley Cup, Newhook was five months old, and Byram was born just four days after the Colorado’s seventh game victory over New Jersey.
Now, the two youngest Avalanche players have a rare opportunity to have their own names inscribed on hockey’s holy grail.
The Avalanche begin the postseason Tuesday night against the Predators at The Jar. Byram and Newhook could be important as the Avs strive to win 16 games in May and June.
Nobody’s planning a parade route yet, particularly after last season’s latest disappointment when the Avalanche were supposed to clinch and clench the Cup. But they lost in the second round to those boogie Knights from Las Vegas. The Avs have been waiting since their two juveniles were born.
Both Newhook and Byram got a smell of the playoffs in ’21. Newhook played in eight of the 10 games. Byram was with the team, but only as a bystander.
Bowen is fortunate to be here in the series, considering that in his two seasons in the NHL he has suffered three concussions, the last in January, and took personal leave to deal with the seriousness of his situation. He briefly contemplated retirement at such a youthful age, but returned to play two games – for physical conditioning and emotional encouragement - with the Colorado Eagles, who play north on I-25. He has been back with the Avalanche since an April 5th game in Pittsburgh. Bowen said then he wanted to play as much as he could down the stretch so he would be back on game for the postseason.
Byram played a total of 30 games around the interruption and scored five goals with 12 assists and 49 shot attempts. In his 71 games Newhook scored 13 goals and assisted on 20. Byram has produced six assists in the 16 games since his comeback.
Both will be mostly on the back end lines in Denver and Nashville. They might never become the new generational Butch and Sundance – as Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg were hailed – but they could be the vanguard of the Avs future.
The two Canadians are roommates on the road, live in the same building in Denver and share rides to the rinks and dinners and discussions most nights.
Each was picked in the first round of the 2019 draft – Byram fourth overall and Newhook 16th. They played together, representing their home country, in the 2021 World Junior Cup and took silver medals. And one likely would hand the Stanley Cup to the other if the Avs were to become third-time Cup-holders vs. the Panthers, who nudged the Avalanche out of the President’s Cup in the regular-season finales, or the other team from Florida – the Lightning.
Byram, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, and the 5-10, 190-pound Newhook could be confused as brothers on the street in Denver. They carved similar paths to the NHL. Bowen had a hockey stick in his baby crib because father Shawn had played minor-league hockey for 19 years and made the Show for five games with the Islanders and the Blackhawks. He was Byram’s first coach and mentor as the kid became one of the most brilliant young players in Canada. Alex started skating at 4 and eventually would be voted the Hockey East conference MVP while playing for Boston College.
Sakic loved both.
Yet, the two wunderkinds were raised about as far apart as one could travel in Canada. Cranbrook, located out West, is 6,200 miles from St. John’s in Newfoundland.
The twain meet in Colorado.
And A&B could be 21-year-old Stanley Cup champs before the end of June.