While 90 Broncos aspirants will begin competing against each other in a dozen days, the franchise’s new ownership will be competing against itself.
Six minutes and 2.5 miles separated are the team store at 13403 East Broncos Parkway and the Walmart at 10900 East Briarwood Avenue.
Both sell Broncos stuff. (I counted 26 different Broncos items, including a No. 3 blue T-shirt and Broncos poker chips, at Walmart Thursday.)
Rob Walton and Greg Penner can pop in unannounced at both places on a regular basis and check out the orange-and-blue light specials and Russell Wilson jerseys.
Both Walton, a son of the Walmart founder, and Penner, Rob’s son-in-law, used to be CEO of the Walmart company. Penner currently is board chairman, and Walton is a director. Soon they will be the Broncos’ principal owners.
The sale’s approval by NFL owners and the closing will occur before the Broncos’ regular-season opener in Seattle Sept. 12, which will be a momentous occasion for Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, first-time coordinators Justin Outten (offense) and Ejiro Evero (defense) and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, who served as coordinator one year (2011) with the Jaguars.
The 2022 head coach and his three coordinators will comprise the most inexperienced group at those positions in charge for the Broncos in 60 years -- since Jack Faulkner became coach and didn’t name any formal coordinators.
Of the four, only Stukes played pro football – in the NFL for four seasons, NFL Europe for two and the Arena Football League with the Colorado Crush.
But then, the Broncos’ owners-to-be have no experience with the NFL except selling the league’s official footballs in their stores.
This will be a different new world for the Broncos. George Paton seems like the longest-tenured football leader at Dove Valley, and he’s in his second season as GM.
It may be assumed that almost everyone from the previous regime will be gone, but John Elway does carry on.
The Duke of Denver has spent 27 seasons and seven Super Bowls (including three NFL championships) with the Broncos as a player and in an executive capacity. (He also was co-owner and CEO of the Colorado Crush for six seasons).
John still has another one-year contract as a Broncos’ consultant with an office at Broncos headquarters. He sought to become a one percent minority shareholder with the winning partnership, but that role appears highly improbable.
Two of Pat Bowlen’s children still are employed by the Broncos, but their future with the franchise isn’t likely after the sale because each will receive one-ninth of the $4.65 billion (dividing proceeds with six other Bowlens, including Pat’s brother John, who gets two allotments.) If the family had agreed, Brittany Bowlen, Broncos’ senior VP of strategy, would have been the primary owner. Patrick Bowlen III, the oldest son, is stadium facilities coordinator. The second son, John Bowlen, who was exiled, has told me he is running, surfing, playing golf and enjoying life. The two sons and the five daughters from two Bowlen marriages each will be rewarded with more than $525 million.
According to Mike Klis of 9News, two more well-known associates could be added to the ownership group that will include possibly seven Waltons (not to be confused with the 11 fictional TV “Waltons”), Mellody Hobson, the chairwoman of the Starbuck Corporation, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Peyton Manning is expected to join the alliance, and one of the partners among the losers of the auction bidding could be invited to be a partner. One source says Michael S. Dell, creator of the Dell Computer company and a co-partner with Rob Walton in a Hawaii resort development, may participate with the Broncos.
Meanwhile, back at Dove Valley, the Broncos start training for one of the most significant seasons in club history July 27, and all 4,000 free tickets to a Saturday, July 30 special practice were grabbed on the internet in 10 minutes Wednesday. Other workouts, including one with the Cowboys Aug. 11 before the Broncos first exhibition at home Aug. 13., are open to the public.
Fanatic supporters can even visit the Walmart Supercenter and what the Broncos hope will be their own Super Bowl Center.