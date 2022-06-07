Ownership of the Broncos has passed from one family with a famous Colorado name – the Bowlens – to another family with a renowned national name – the Waltons.

The Gargantuan Broncos Franchise Auction is over.

Samuel Robson Walton, son of the Walmart founder, and his daughter Carrie and son-in-law Greg Penner, have bought the Broncos.

One of the richest men in America, worth an estimated $59-70 billion, has paid the highest price, reportedly $4.65 billion, for a professional sports franchise in North American history.

Five of the six franchises in Colorado will have as principal owners the Waltons and the Kroenkes. Stan Kroenke, his wife Ann Walton Kroenke (daughter of Sam Walton’s brother Bud) and Josh Kroenke are in control of the Avalanche, the Nuggets, the Rapids and the Mammoth, and Rob Walton’s is Ann’s cousin.

The Rockies are owned by the Monfort brothers Dick and Charlie and intend to keep the Major League Baseball team in the family (which includes two of Dick’s sons)

The late Pat Bowlen’s seven children by two marriages (who each have an 11.1% stake) and his older brother John Bowlen, who is a 20% minority partner of the Broncos, will receive the disbursements.

The important question remains. Is Rob the right successor to Pat?

Both Bowlen and Walton were born in the same (year), and Walton will turn 78 in October. Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984 just after he turned 40.

Neither Bowlen nor Walton owned a sports team before purchasing the Broncos. Previously Bowlen had lived in Canada and Hawaii. Walton lives in Scottsdale, Aspen and Hawaii.

Bowlen and Walton competed in the Iron Man Triathlon when they were younger. Bowlen was an outstanding private academy tight end and a walk-on receiver briefly at the University of Oklahoma before earning a law degree. Walton was an all-state offensive lineman in Oklahoma before becoming an offensive guard at Wooster College, but he switched to Arkansas and gave up playing football. He, too, would eventually get a law degree.

Both always were football fans.

Immediately after buying the Broncos, Bowlen moved to a condo in Cheesman Park near downtown Denver and concentrated the rest of his life on the Broncos.

During his ownership until his death in 2019, the Broncos would be one of the most successful franchises in the NFL and play in seven Super Bowls, winning three.

Mr. B, or Super Bowlen, would be inducted posthumously in July of 2019.

Now, if only Walton and his family can duplicate the achievements of Bowlen and his family (his three brothers, a sister and the seven siblings). Walton’s family includes his wife Melani Lowman Walton, daughter Carrie, sons Ben and the horde of Walmart heirs who own 50 percent of the corporation.

The official announcement of the Broncos’ sale was somewhat shocking Tuesday night.

Four bids for the franchise were submitted Monday afternoon, and the the Broncos’ three trustees, New York City investment bank Allen & Company, national law firm Proskauer and two Denver attorneys were expected to examine the proposals the rest of the week.

Instead, the sides moved quickly and settled the matter Tuesday.

The deal is not done, though.

Although Pat Bowlen’s will and trust requires that if the team is sold the highest offer shall be accepted, at least 75% of the NFL owners, 24 of 32, must approve the ownership transfer.

The two front-runners and finalists, sources told The Gazette weeks ago, were Walton, who would be the richest owner in the NFL, and Penner (both are former Walmart CEOs), and a group headed by Josh Harris, principal owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils

The other two bidders Monday were Jose E. Feliciano and Behdad Eghbali, co-founders of Clearlake investment group, and latecomers Mat Ishbia, CEO of the country’s largest mortgage lending firm and a former Michigan State basketball player, and his brother Justin.

Members of all four alliances toured the Broncos’ headquarters the past month and met with team executives and coach Nathaniel Hackett.

A Forbes report before the bid deadline stated that Walton was preparing to offer $4.5 billion for the Broncos and would be the prime choice.

Rob Walton isn’t the most accomplished athlete in the family. The 47-year-old Melani, Walton’s third wife, was a three-time NAIA Division 1 All-American basketball player at Dickinson (North Dakota) State and a school record-setting track and field athlete who was selected to the Dickinson Hall of Fame.

It can be assumed that she also will have an important role along with the Penners. Sons Ben and Sam have strong connections to Colorado. Ben, a CU graduate. lives in Denver, and he and Sam own multiple properties near Aspen. Rob recently sold land in Aspen for a record $30 million, and Ben bought four properties in suburban Cherry Hills (near the home quarterback Russell Wilson purchased) for $22 million. Nephew Lucas Walton, another of the myriad Walton heirs, is a graduate of Colorado College.

Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado are fully a family affair.