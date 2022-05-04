The Broncos have been famous world explorers like Marco Polo, Magellan and Metallica.

In a major breaking development, Broncos just got a break from the NFL and added another 2022 “home’’ game.

The Broncos will play the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium Sunday, Oct. 30.

Sorry, Jacksonville.

When the league increased the number of regular-season games to 17 last year, the Broncos were rewarded with nine games in Denver. Didn’t help. The Broncos dropped five.

This season, the Broncos originally were scheduled to play nine games in opponents’ stadiums. However, the NFL announced Wednesday that the Broncos will go to England instead of Florida and confront a team that has lost 29 of its past 33 games.

Only a bye would be better.

The Broncos needed this fortunate turn, because their road will be long and hard with two games in Los Angeles against the Chargers and the Rams and at Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, Seattle, Baltimore and Carolina. They certainly can use the Jags on neutral ground.

Besides, these new Broncos are not to be confused with the teams that won five, six, seven, five and seven games over five seasons with 10 starting quarterbacks. The Broncos’ slogan could have been: “At least, we are better than the Jags.’’

Now the Broncos are riding with Russell Wilson and a vastly improved high-quality offense and one of the NFL’s strongest and stingiest defenses. They signed several outstanding free agents and produced a second straight exceptional draft.

The Jaguars possess quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who suffered throughout his rookie season, and they picked a Georgia linebacker with the first choice last week, but they still have more holes than a moth-infested sweater in the Urban renewal era.

The Broncos are projected to win 10 or more games; the Jaguars are predicted to lose 10 or more games. The Broncos vs. the Jags will be like a non-conference directional school team used to be for the Cornhuskers.

Yeah, yeah, the Jaguars pulled off an amazing playoff upset against the Broncos on Jan. 4, 1997, a day that still lives in infamy in Colorado. Even then, though, the Jags didn’t credit themselves. The coach, the players and Jacksonvillians bellowed that a Denver sports columnist was responsible for the team’s victory. Actually, it was Michael Dean Perry’s fault.

The Broncos edged the Jaguars in the next year’s postseason, 42-17.

The Jaguars claim London as Second City. They have played in a London fog eight times and won four. Franchise owner Shahid Khan developed a cozy contract over the years with the English to play games over there, and he even offered $800 million for Wembley.

But, according to surveys, the Jags are the country’s eighth-most-popular NFL team. The Broncos aren’t on the British radar system, but that’s because they have been so lousy and played the old and new Wembley stadiums twice — in 1987 and again in 2010.

The ’10 game had a bizarre ending for the Broncos and then-coach Josh McDaniels. The Broncos’ chief videographer, who had been involved in the Patriots’ Spygate scandal, filmed 10 minutes of the 49ers’ practice at Wembley. He soon would be fired, and McDaniels followed him into exile a month later.

The late Pat Bowlen loved having the Broncos travel to “American Bowl’’ exhibitions. After the first vs. the Rams, the Broncos played three years later in Tokyo, in Berlin (1992), in Barcelona (1994), in Tokyo again (1995), in Mexico City (1997) and in the newly opened Olympic Stadium in Sydney (1999). The Broncos have played on four continents, and John Elway started at quarterback in six countries, including the United States. I’ve witnessed all but two of those games.

At Estadio Guillermo Canedo, Elway completely tore his right bicep, and his 1997 season seemed over. Instead, the injury freed the tendon in his injured throwing arm, and the Broncos went on to win their first NFL championship.

In 1990, Bronco coach Dan Reeves was taken to a Tokyo hospital with stomach pains. Turned out, Reeves had an intestinal issue after he had eaten most of his meals at a McDonald’s.

The Broncos were supposed to play the Falcons in London in 2020, but the pandemic canceled the game.

The once-America’s Broncos finally will go global again.