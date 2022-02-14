The progressive and aggressive Hackett Hires are close to complete.
Nathaniel Hackett has strived in 18 days to achieve his criteria for a Broncos’ coaching staff that has become younger, more diverse, advanced computer and analytical savvy, innovative and inventive, teaching-oriented and comprised of NFL, college and high school football coaches he has been associated with or had respect for.
This is not his father’s, or Vic Fangio’s, coaching crowd.
The Broncos’ coach work force will include assistants or senior consultants in their 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, an ex-head coach of two NFL franchises, the recent coach of a Texas high school, former coordinators and assistants at college programs, assistants who attended, played or coached at the University of California-Davis (Hackett’s alma mater), the son of a former Broncos head coach, a one-time first-round draft choice and three assistants who won Super Bowl rings Sunday.
The Broncos are about to be a cornucopia of coaches.
The number of Broncos coaches will be the highest ever – more than 25 involved in offense, defense, special teams, strength and conditioning, two consultants and one coach coaching the other coaches.
The media won’t be able to stir them with a stick. The staff may have to charter its own Boeing 737 BBJ. “Hackett party of 25. Your table is ready.’’ The coaches will need name tags April 4th when first-year head coaches get an early start to off-season workouts.
So far Hackett has retained only four of Fangio’s coaches – Zach Azzanni (wide receivers), Christian Parker (defensive backs), Justin Rascati (offensive quality coach) and Bill Kollar (the defensive line coach who has been named a consultant.) No decision has been announced about the four strength, conditioning and performance coaches.
One of the latest appointments is John Vieira, special assistant to Hackett and instruction designer, whose duties include guiding the coaches with players’ interaction. Vieira and Hackett were together in Green Bay after being classmates and fraternity brothers while majoring in neurobiology at UC-Davis.
Ejiro Evero, Rams secondary coach, will become the Broncos’ defensive coordinator once the Super Bowl victory parade is over in Los Angeles. Evero and Hackett were friends and teammates at UC-Davis. The other two Rams coaches joining the Broncos are Dwayne Stukes, who will be the special teams coordinator, and Marcus Dixon, who will replace Kollar as defensive line coach.
Tyrone Wheatley, No. 5 in rushing history for Michigan and an NFL running back for 10 seasons, is the Broncos’ new running backs coach. He and Hackett were on the staffs of the Bills (2013-14) and Jaguars (2017-18). Wheatley served as the Morgan State head coach the past three seasons.
Hackett was with new offensive coordinator Justin Outten, offensive line coach Butch Barry and Broncos holdover defensive backs coach Christian Parker in Green Bay.
Mike Mallory, Peter Hansen, Bert Watts, Jake Moreland, Ben Steele and Ola Adams also are coming to the Broncos from college or NFL coaching. Adams has coached with five college programs and interned with the 49ers and the Bears. Mallory was an assistant for nine college football teams and a special teams coach with the Saints and the Jaguars. Adams will be the defensive line assistant and Mallory the special teams assistant. Outside linebackers coach Watts left Auburn to join the Broncos, and Moreland, who coached at the Air Force Academy in 2016, was the Jets’ assistant offensive line coach last year. He will take over the Broncos’ tight ends.
And Ben Steele, who occasionally was called “Bend Steel’’ in Colorado, was born in Denver and raised in Palisade, played at what is now Colorado Mesa University and got into coaching with the Colorado Buffs. He will be the assistant offensive line coach.
Ramon Chinyoung, a Texas high school coach since 2012, was recommended for the quality control coach’s position by Outten. They coached on the same prep staff for four years.
Parker is the youngest at 30, and Dom Capers, who will be the Broncos’ senior defensive assistant, is the oldest at 71. He coached alongside Fangio with the USFL Stars and the Saints in the 1980s, and was the first head coach of the Panthers and the Texans. John Fox was the Panthers’ third coach, and Gary Kubiak succeeded Capers in Houston. Kubiak followed Fox in Denver. Klint Kubiak, Gary’s son, coached for the Broncos previously and returns as the team’s passing game/quarterback coach. He and Hackett were dueling coordinators in the NFC North last year.
Hackett has hired his herd of helpers.
Will a first-time head coach, three first-time coordinators, first-time primary position coaches and first-time NFL assistants succeed with the Broncos?
Hold your horses.