As Damar Hamlin was being cared for on the field, reflections in tear-blurred eyes were of Chuck Hughes, Hank Gathers and Andy Hershock.

Fifty-two years ago Friday, on Jan. 6, 1971, a 24-year-old sportswriter for the Memphis Commercial Appeal covered an American Basketball Association game between his hometown Pros and the New York Nets in Hempstead, N.Y., at a dump absurdly called Island Garden, where a thousand or so gathered. He sat by the visitors’ bench next to team trainer Don Sparks and said hello to referee Hershock.

With 1:25 left in the first quarter Hershock told Sparks he was dizzy and needed to sit for a moment. However, when he stood up, Hershock immediately collapsed on the court. Sparks helped him to the folding chair, checked the ref and said: “He’s dead.’’

The reporter was stunned.

Minutes after Hershock was carried out through the tunnel, the public address system announcer stated that while the referee was being examined, the game would continue.

All I could do was bawl. There should be no game. I would not write about it, but instead emphasize the story of a 37-year-old man from Philadelphia who had a wife and 11 kids and loved to play sports, then officiate basketball.

That night changed my perspective about games people play. Monday night reinforced the perception.

Thank the trainers, the doctors, other Bills personnel, the first responder ambulance drivers, the hospital staff, modern medical technology, thoughts and prayers of millions of people, and thank God that 24-year-old Bills safety Damar Hamlin was saved from death, is alive and fighting and was “showing signs of improvement’’ Wednesday, the Bills reported.

Eight months after the tragic 1971 heart attack on Long Island, 28-year-old Lions receiver Hughes entered the game in Detroit against the Bears as a fourth quarter replacement and caught a pass. Several plays later, with about a minute to play, Hughes collapsed on the field and clutched his heart. Efforts on the field, in the locker room and at the hospital couldn’t revive Hughes, who had died.

The game was resumed.

Gathers, a senior forward for Loyola Marymount in 1989-90, had been only the second NCAA player to lead the nation in scoring and rebounding the season before. He crumpled onto the court in a game Dec. 4 and was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat, prescribed medication and returned to the team. But, on March 4 during a West Coast Conference tournament game, Gathers collapsed again and wanted to get up, but stopped breathing and had to be rushed to the hospital. At 23 he died of a heart muscle disorder.

The game was suspended, and the tournament was cancelled.

Three international soccer players from Cameroon, Hungary and Spain, all in their 20s, died in 2003, 2004 and 2007 after suffering cardiac arrest on the pitch in games.

Hall of Fame Blues defenseman Chris Pronger was struck in the chest by a puck during a 1998 playoff game, lost consciousness and his heartbeat for a half minute, but was resuscitated by medical personnel – and played in the next game. In 2020 another Blues defenseman, Jay Bouwmeester, came off a shift in a game, slumped over on the bench and passed out. He was treated for cardiac arrest and recovered at a hospital – and ultimately underwent defibrillator implant surgery. Bouwmeester. 36, retired from the NHL in 2021.

Hamlin remains in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after being hit in the chest by a helmet in the first quarter of the Bengals-Bills game Monday night.

The game eventually was called off.

According to studies by the renowned Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death in young athletes, with estimates of 1 in 50,000-80,000 each year.

Heart attacks and cardiac arrest certainly are more common in older non-athletes.

In 2005, while appearing daily on ESPN2’s two-hour morning show “Cold Pizza’’ in New York City (30 miles from the old arena in Hempstead), I experienced heartburn while live on the air. Without my knowledge, an ambulance was summoned, and I was rushed to Bellevue Hospital. The doctor said I’d experienced “a heart event.’’ He was kind. It was a heart attack.

While lying conscious in the operation “theater’’ during the two-hour surgery and wondering if I would die, doctors and nurses asked me about the New York teams.

I cried, hoped and wished again Monday night – for young Damar Hamlin.