In games of "Rox, paper, scissors" the ball team of Our Dusty Old Cowtown, as first dubbed in 1865, would fail to win the majority.
At the halfway juncture the Rockies are on pace to lose 90 games for the ninth time and finish below .500 for the 21st in 30 seasons of existence.
Wait 'til next year. Perhaps then the Rox finally will be rewarded with their first division title.
As says Bill Schmidt, who has a 99-114 record as the club’s general manager, the current objective is to "get back to playing .500." The Rockies last stood at that level May 15 (17-17) and were 18-28 since before Monday night's game in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.
The Rockies obviously can’t continue to flop in twice as many games on the road as they win, but they definitely will wind up fourth or fifth in the National League West for an 18th season.
Mediocrity, thy name is Rox — which the franchise suddenly has recognized on the sleeve of its new uniforms honoring Colorado’s license plates.
The Rockies have gone green.
Well, at least the team owner must be happy. Although he enduringly, but not endearingly, has referred to Denver as a woe-are-us small- or mid-market city that doesn’t have the, uh, greenbacks to compete against the major municipalities, the Rockies, as usual, are among the leaders in baseball multitudes.
Because of Fireworks Nights and fanatical supporters of visiting teams, the Rockies have announced their attendance (not always accurate) as 1,417,785 — 32,971 per game. The Rockies are ranked below only the Dodgers, the Cardinals, the Braves, the Yankees, the (surprising) Padres and the Astros, and are ahead of the Cubs, the Red Sox and the Mets. Denver doesn’t seem quite as minor league as the owner believes.
Except the other franchises are not so excited when the Rockies arrive for a series. Attendance at every other National League ballpark is at its lowest average — 22,925 — for games against the Bottom-Feeders from Colorado.
Even though scattered skeptics called for boycotts of The Keg last season and this because the owner had gotten rid of Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story, DJ LeMahieu, Jon Gray and all but six players from the 2018 team that won 91 and a wild card game, nobody wants to give up Friday nights and Sunday afternoons in LoDo, especially when the Dodgers, the Cubs, the Braves, the Giants, the Cardinals, the Mets and others are on the friendly field.
Build Coors Field, and they will come. Build a party deck and a multiplex across the street, and more will come. Build a team that folds by July 4, yet even more will come.
The Rockies still are tied for first batting in Major League Baseball at .261, and they still are among the worst three teams in pitching (4.98 earned-run average). But this peculiar clown-car defense is a change. The Rockies are tops in errors with 58 and would own more without kindly local official scorers. Gold Glove winners have been replaced by Iron Mitt misfits.
What now?
Nothing really. The ownership, the administration, the loyal general manager and Teflon field manager Bud Black will remain the same. The "draft-and-development" franchise philosophy is unchanged, even though Schmidt, the long-time draft director, keeps bringing in players that weren't D-and-D'd by the Rox. Three outfielders (Kris Bryant, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk), three infielders (C.J. Cron, Jose Iglesias and Elehuris Montero), catcher Elias Dias, three starters (German Marquez, Chad Kuhl and Austin Gomber) and five relievers previously served with other organizations. That’s 15.
The trading deadline is Aug. 1 this year, and the Rox may do a dump of two or three impending free agents. However, what they’ve got is basically what they will have until a few Isotopes from Albuquerque, N.M., and the random Yard Goat from Hartford are called up in September.
At least the Rockies are composed of a pleasant group of men who don’t cause trouble and try hard.
The intriguing twist of a season that began late will end for the Rockies with 16 consecutive games against the four division teams, including the final six vs. the Dodgers.
And 90 will be the magic number to avoid.
Enjoy the second half of the season.