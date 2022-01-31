Southern Cal’s quarterback coach and his wife had settled into the maternity ward of a Los Angeles hospital Dec. 19, 1979, when he called an audible.

"You should have the baby today. I’ve got Rose Bowl practice tomorrow."

Elizabeth Hackett gave birth that Friday to the future head coach of the Denver Broncos, and Paul Hackett named the boy Nathaniel, after his brother.

The infant was a witness, kind of, to his first game Jan. 1 as the Trojans barely beat Ohio State 17-16 and finished the season undefeated.

Paul Hackett was Joe Montana’s quarterback coach when the 49ers won Super Bowl XIX. In 1989, Montana named his first son, Nathaniel, after Hackett’s son. Soon, in Super Bowl XXIV, Montana won his fourth championship in a 55-10 victory over the Broncos and John Elway.

John and Joe were adversaries again when Montana joined the Chiefs and offensive coordinator Paul Hackett in 1993. "The ’94 game was incredible," Paul told me in an exclusive interview from his home in New Hampshire. "John brought the Broncos back (scoring on a four-yard run late in the game), but Joe threw for the winning touchdown."

Montana retired after the ’94 season, but Hackett and Elway still were with the Chiefs and the Broncos for the 1997 season when the teams played three times — the last in the playoffs.

"You had to bring that up," Paul said.

The two division rivals had won 14 games at that point. Terrell Davis scored the winning touchdown on a one-yard run with 2:28 remaining, and the Broncos went on to defeat the Packers in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs could have won the Super Bowl.

Hackett may not have gotten over that game. However, the 74-year-old highly-respected head coach and assistant (42 seasons in college football and the NFL, including three with the Raiders before retiring in 2011), finally has transformed into a Broncos fan.

His 42-year-old son is the coach.

Back in the 1990s when Nathaniel Hackett was a teenager in Kansas City, he hero-worshipped Montana and Elway, Chiefs coach Marty Schottenheimer and Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, but his favorite all-time quarterback and coach was Paul Hackett, who played at the University of California-Davis. "My dad is the best," Nathaniel said of Paul at his introductory press conference last week

Nathaniel also played at independent UC-Davis as a middle linebacker, long-snapper and four-year letterman on Division II national playoff teams that won 41 games.

"Nate was an exceptional student taking biology and chemistry, and Elizabeth and I thought he would become a doctor, but we never pushed him. I remember him saying in high school he’d never be a coach." After graduation in 2003, "Nate got the chance at Stanford, and he decided to give coaching a try." Paul had gotten his first major college job as an assistant at Cal-Berkeley in 1972.

Young Hackett "always was in the locker room and on the field at practices." In Kansas City and the other stops for the nomadic coach "we used to bring players to our house, and he got to know them well. Joe Montana, Marcus Allen, (Andre) 'Bad Moon' Rison." Nathaniel was a starry-eyed mouthed ball boy around Super Bowl coaches Tom Landry, Mike McCarthy, George Seifert, (young assistant) Alex Gibbs and Bill Walsh, inventor of the West Coast Offense.

Paul, as quarterbacks coach, and Nathaniel, in his first NFL job as offensive quality control coach, worked together under Jon Gruden with the Buccaneers in 2006-2007.

"You could tell then he was becoming an outstanding coach," the elder Hackett says.

In 2010, one was Raiders quarterbacks coach, the other Syracuse quarterbacks coach.

The younger Hackett’s qualities as an energizer, a leader, a players' and people person already have been emphasized in Denver, but I asked his dad to describe his son’s best attribute.

"His depth and level of passion. He embraces coaching the game and the players. He has a full-blown passion for teaching."

As Paul indicated, NFL coaching has become in a brave new world. "It’s so foreign to the coaching we used to do. The main difference is the computer. I remember when Bill (Walsh) would hand-draw every offensive play and send them all down the hall to us (in San Francisco). Nate has all my old playbooks."

When Hackett was the head coach at the University of Pittsburgh and later the Chiefs’ coordinator, a young Mike McCarthy served under him and advanced coaching procedures by utilizing the original PCPaint programs. Now, the Gen-X coaches such as his son have progressed lightyears in computer comprehension and communication with the players who comprise what Nathaniel refers to as "The YouTube Generation."

For a man who coached on the dark side of the AFC West, Paul Hackett has found the light. "I remember sitting in the pressbox of old Mile High Stadium, and when the Broncos did something good, the whole place would shake."

The father obviously and convincingly believes the son will bring back the shake, rattle and roll to the Broncos.

After all, Paul was there at the beginning of Nathaniel’s life.