When the first Air Force-Colorado football game I covered as a sports columnist for the Rocky Mountain News occurred in 1974, I didn’t suspect the teams wouldn’t play again at Falcon Stadium for 48 years.

The rivalry became as extinct as the American bison (and The Rocky).

Buffaloes have made a nice comeback. But not CU Buffaloes.

For one time only, however, CU does take the 84-mile trek to the Air Force Academy for a 1:30 p.m. nationally televised kickoff Saturday on CBS.

Thirty-five former Colorado prep players, including two dozen with the Buffaloes, are on the two rosters. The Falcons are favored by 18 points and rising. In the opener, Air Force’s Ground Force pulverized Northern Iowa 48-17 and produced 691 yards of offense, including 582 rushing. Colorado lost its introductory game to Texas Christian 38-13.

The then-Big Eight Buffs were picked to prevail the last time long ago north of Colorado Springs after beginning the ’74 season with losses to No. 9 LSU and No. 6 Michigan and a victory over No. 11 Wisconsin. The independent Falcons had beaten Idaho and fell at Oregon and Wyoming. Neither team was a power. The Falcons finished 2-9, the Buffs 5-6.

But that game was a classic. Although Air Force trailed early 21-3 (with a 60-yard field goal by Dave Lawson) and 21-10 at halftime, the Falcons rallied to within 1 point 28-27 on a safety with 4:11 remaining. Lawson missed a winning 50-yard kick in the final 11 seconds.

The teams competed in 15 of 16 seasons from 1958 to 1974 — once cadets stole Buffs mascot Ralphie — but Air Force shut down Colorado because of appalling circumstances in the 1973 game in Boulder and tumultuous times in the United States. The country was continuing to fight an unpopular war in Vietnam. CU students and the liberal community of Boulder were opposed and protested the war; Air Force cadets were being prepared to become pilots in Southeast Asia, and The Springs had more conservative supporters of the war. At Folsom Field in ’73, Falcons players, cadets, athletic officials and fans were pounded with beer cans, eggs and obscenities throughout the game, and a serious skirmish between the opposing players erupted. The Buffs won 38-17.

The 1974 game at the Academy was cool and calm without incident, but Air Force didn’t want to return to Boulder — ever.

The war ended in 1975, but the series didn’t resume until several athletic directors and administrators later, when both sides agreed in 2015 to play home-and-home games in 2019 and 2022.

Since the last confrontation almost a half-century ago at Falcon Stadium, Air Force joined the Western Athletic Conference (1980) and moved to the new Mountain West in 1999. The Big Eight added four Texas schools in 1994, but the Buffaloes joined the newly named Pac-12 in 2011.

In the Air Force-CU rivalry return three seasons ago, Air Force was ahead by 10 at halftime and 23-10 in the third quarter. But the Buffs responded and tied the Falcons on a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter. On Air Force’s first play of overtime, Kadin Remsberg ran 25 yards for the winning score.

Yet, no future games between Air Force and Colorado are scheduled. Considering that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12, and CU’s outlook is dubious, the Falcons and the Buffs may revisit a revival someday. They might even end up in the same conference.

Boulder Turnpike east and Interstate 25 south will be Traffic Terror, despite the highway projects’ progress. Thank goodness this game was scheduled a year ago and not in a November snowstorm.

Animosity between the Air Force Academy and Colorado football teams no longer exists, although Colorado Springs and Boulder usually don’t share similar political beliefs. The Falcons still have rivalries with Army and Navy because of the Commander-In-Chief Trophy and their conference conflicts with Colorado State, Boise State, San Diego State and Wyoming (the latter on Sept. 16). CU emphasizes Pac-12 opponents.

The Buffs will struggle to win any games this season, while the Falcons could compile double-digit victories for their third consecutive full season.

Yet, Air Force and Colorado return to being rare rivals Saturday.