Eyewitnesses should evaluate 11 Broncos meticulously from the grassy hillock at Dove Valley this week.
In 1960 only one player was worth watching during the Broncos’ inaugural training camp at the Colorado School of Mines.
Receiver-running back-returner Al Carmichael had played with the Green Bay Packers for six seasons in the 1950s before being asked to join the upstart AFL Broncos in 1960. “I thought it was a semi-pro team,’’ Carmichael told me in 2014. The Broncos were worse, he learned. At camp “we slept on cots in the gymnasium; the food was terrible; the workouts were disorganized, and most of the players couldn’t play dead in a Western.’’
Al would know. After two seasons with the Broncos he became a stunt double (for Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas) and actor in 50 movies (including “Elmer Gantry’’, “Jim Thorpe-All-American’’ and Spartacus”. “I played dead in a ton of Westerns.’’
Anybody could watch the Broncos’ practices that first season in Golden. Nobody did.
Yet, in the first AFL game ever between the Patriots and the Broncos, on Friday night, Sept. 9, at Boston University, Carmichael scored the league’s first touchdown on a 59-yard screen pass. In two seasons (before an injury ended his career) Carmichael scored eight touchdowns. Only one current Broncos’ player, Melvin Gordon III, has more TDs in the past two seasons.
Carmichael, who the Broncos paid $10,500, was the franchise’s Broncos’ oldest living player at 90 when he died in 2019.
Al wouldn’t recognize the team’s training facility now or comprehend how the Broncos he played for — wearing brown-and-yellow stripped socks — are about to sell for $4.65 billion.
These players would stay alive in a Western film. Twenty-four are running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and returners. They will be viewed at camp 14 times by the same number of people who saw Al in the Broncos’ first-ever exhibition – 4,706.
Unseen by the crowds will be Randy Gregory, the Broncos’ highest-priced off-season unrestricted free agent acquisition (five years, $70 million). The 6-foot-4, 240-pound outside linebacker, who will turn 30 in November, repudiated a similar deal with the Cowboys to join the Broncos. But, since being drafted in the second round of 2015, Gregory has been beset with suspensions and injuries, missed two full seasons and played in more than 12 games just once.
He is recovering again – from rotator cuff surgery – and won’t practice with the Broncos until after the fans are gone and the Broncos are preparing for their opening game.
Although another dozen players are returning from injuries, most will be on display during drills and the joint workout with Gregory’s former team Aug. 11. The Cowboys and the Broncos play an exhibition @Mile High stadium on the 13th.
Broncos backers will get their first real look at coach Nathaniel Hackett, who mostly has been observed cheering at Nuggets and Avalanche playoff games. He is excitable, unlike predecessor Vic Fangio, who acted often as if he were more interested in meatballs than footballs and music.
These, though, are the players fanatics must watch:
Russell Wilson: The quarterback in the No. 3 jersey will not be confused with the previous person who wore that number, and there won’t be a duel at Dove between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. Broncos patrons may remember Wilson without fondness from Feb. 3, 2014. Camp followers will see strong arm strength and leg trickery and complete control of the offense.
Jerry Jeudy: Can he catch a touchdown pass in a practice, much less one in a regular-season game? Boom or bust?
K.J. Hamler: Returning from tearing the ACL in his left knee and dislocating his hip just 10 months ago, will he become “The Human Joystick’’ again?
Montrelle Washington: Merits a look. Can the 5-10, 170-pound rook become a legitimate NFL returner?
Nik Bonitto: Watch the first-year outside linebacker’s first step. But will he step onto the field often this season?
Albert Chukwuemeka Okwuegbunam: This generation’s Shannon Sharpe?
Javonte Williams: Best NFL running back in 2022?
Patrick Surtain II: First camp interception.
Trey Quinn: Surprise free agent slot receiver.
Eyioma Uwazurike: 6-6, 320-pound fourth round pick will play in rotation immediately.
Corliss Waitman: Remember the name. He was born in Suriname. He can punt. Averaged 52.7 yards in two games with Steelers.
And this, alas, is my 48th Broncos camp.