Baby Huey has transformed into Slavic mythical god Stribog.
The Joker no longer is a joke.
What’s the skinny on the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, The Svelte Serb?
Un-fat-homable. The weight is over.
On March 9, the last sighting of Jokic in Denver, he had a sluggish performance of 10 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists in the Nuggets’ victory over the Bucks (without injured Giannis Antetokounmpo), and the All-Star center was hauling his familiar 285-plus pounds.
When Nikola was a young basketball player in Sambor, Serbia, he called himself the “little fat point guard’’ who enjoyed three liters of (non-diet) Coca-Cola and a dozen vanilice (cream-filled cookies) daily.
But he became a Great Big Man in the NBA even with a Bad Body. The Broncos featured Bradley Chubb, the Nuggets Nikola Chubby. When The Joker turned 25 in February, it was assumed he always would be Colorado’s Corpulent Crown Prince of Triple Doubles.
Yet, Jokic is yoked — a slim-swift sensation from Serbia to Colorado.
Since the Nuggets played the final NBA game in Dallas on the night of March 11 before the league shut down because of COVID-19, Nikola seems to have lost a broad belly of bod. Get GQ Magazine on the phone.
Good for The Joker, who is jacked up, and the Nuggets, who could be resuming their season next month at Disney World and competing for their first NBA championship.
Perhaps not, though. Samson’s strength supposedly went askew after Delilah had his hair cut. Could Nikola’s weight plunge change his game? Jokic always maintained that the mass allowed him to dominate at and around the basket. Will a hard body cause him to go soft?
During the shutdown, Jokic returned home to Serbia and sort of disappeared from NBA sight. A few days ago Nuggets’ president Tim Connelly provided an amazing scoop of information. Nikola, he said, is “beach ready. He has abs. He sent me a picture. No shirt on. He’s got abs. I’ve never seen him have abs before.’’
A photo (not shopped) of Jokic standing in street clothes at a game in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, emerged. He looked like a new man, a thinner man, almost an unrecognizable young man when the photo was compared to the March man. Jokic hasn’t addressed the revelation publicly, but basketball and social media have gone wild.
The Nuggets indicated they sent Jokic suggestions about staying in shape and possibly reducing weight while in quarantine, but they didn’t expect him to lose a load. He might be 250 pounds or lower, a weight he hasn’t scaled even when first playing with the Vojvodina Srbijagas junior team in 2012. When he was picked in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Nuggets on a hunch and a hope, highlight films of Jokic revealed a fleshy, flabby 7-footer who possessed an excellent touch at the rim and was ever willing to shoot, and make, from the baseline and 25 feet away outside.
Perhaps he could become a role player if he could avoid the cinnamon roll. Nikola did earn that spot until coach Mike Miller realized the three-tool player (passer, rebounder, scorer) had a future in the present. The Nuggets started Jokic and traded Jusuf Nurkic to the Trail Blazers.
The Joker became the most elite player in the league nobody ever heard of.
He might return to improve on the 20-point, 8-rebound, 8-assist detonation. His 12 triple doubles through 65 games was third only to young phenom Luka Doncic (14) and old master LeBron James (13).
Obviously, Jokic’s passing and outside shooting skills won’t be affected, but he might struggle inside to gain and hold position and rebound. And he wasn’t a special defender before.
However, Nikola Jokic might not get to unveil his Serbian statuesque appearance.
A veteran group of NBA players, led by Kyrie Irving in a Friday night video conference, are expressing blowback about being bubble bound in Orlando. The league had misplaced priorities — schedule over safety and the continuing concerns about the Black Lives Matter movement.
Let’s wish, though, the NBA can’t bring back the game, and the face of the Nuggets franchise can show his new body of work.