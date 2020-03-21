Extinguish the flame for a year.

Heads of USOPC seem buried in the snow banks atop Pikes Peak.

USA Track and Field on Saturday became the second team organization to appeal that the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee urge the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Summer Games. USA Swimming requested Friday that the scheduled July-August Olympics in Tokyo instead be held in 2021.

Who’s got next — the world-class women’s gymnastics team and sensational Simone Biles? Haven’t they suffered enough?

Will a majority of the USA’s 42 sports bodies be forced to beg for relief from the Olympic governing executives based snugly and smugly in downtown Colorado Springs?

It’s ludicrous to believe that USA Basketball (actually the NBA) will compete if and when the league returns. The NBA Finals likely would be staged, optimistically, in August. Should the IOC even contemplate a tournament without the premier professional players from the U.S., Argentina, Greece (NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo) or, possibly, Italy, which has become the recent epicenter of the coronavirus catastrophe?

What if Japan gave an Olympic party, and nobody could come? Not the athletes and coaches from more than 200 countries, not the previously anticipated half million-plus spectators, not the media or the world TV broadcast partners, not the Paralympians?

The Olympic Flame arrived in northern Japan on Friday, without fanfare or many witnesses at the subdued ceremony.

Yet, the IOC and the Tokyo host committee have taken a stance of “The Show Must Go On — For Now,’’ and the compliant USOPC is along for the ride.

Where is the smart stewardship at the USOPC headquarters?

Please.

When does the senselessness and silliness end?

Thank goodness my friend Tim Hinchey III steadfastly marched into the Olympic sphere of influence Friday. Hinchey — who served in Denver as the Rapids’ president for six years and was chosen the CEO of USA Swimming in 2017 — tweeted out a letter directed at the USOPC stating that “pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer.’’

He showed apprehension for Olympic athletes who “are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities’’ in the Olympic movement.’’ Hinchey’s solution is that the Games be postponed until 2021 when the event could be “safe and successful.’’

The astonishing USOPC duet of CEO Sarah Hirshland and board chairman Susanne Lyons, ever protective of their positions in the Springs and life, responded with a countering claim that late March is too early to make a decision.

The heads maintain a “still four months left’’ posture, although before the coronavirus outbreak in China, the USOPC was promoting an “only seven months remaining’’ urgency.

“The USOPC is in constant communication with the senior leadership’’ of the IOC, Hirshland and Lyons offered in their joint statement. “They believe it is premature to make a final call on the date of the Games, and we believe that we should afford them the opportunity to gather more data and expert advice before insisting’’ a deferment.

The IOC executive board meets this week.

In replying to Hinchey, the two officials said: “Rest assured we are making your concerns clearly known to them."

However, USA Swimming is not swimming alone. Swimming, track and field and gymnastics are three marquee sports in the massive quadrennial event, and their athletes make up about 33 percent of the American contingent.

USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel, who followed up Saturday morning with a tweeted letter, didn’t advise that the Games be pushed back a year, but indicated there should be a delay that “at least provides our athletes with the comfort of knowing they will have adequate time to properly prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally to be able to participate ..."

Gymnastics USA is polling team members for opinions.

The USOPC should be the guiding force rather than a meek follower — the IOC has revealed in the past its primary interest is financially motivated — and call immediately for an Olympic suspension. The rest of the nations ultimately will agree.

The modern Games were canceled in 1916 because of World War 1 and in 1940 and ’44 because of World War II.

The 2020 Olympics should be rescheduled because of a World Pandemic.

Light the flame again next year.