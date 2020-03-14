Everything is To Be Determined.
What will the wide world of sports seem like on April 15, or in two months, or even four or 12?
Where will the Nuggets, the Avalanche, the Rockies, the Broncos and the Rapids be then?
How about the Switchbacks and the Vibes this summer?
And what will the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee do about selecting, preparing and sending American athletes to Tokyo — if, as the host committee and the IOC currently claim, the Summer Games go on?
The Switchbacks obviously postponed their Saturday home opener after the USL Championship shut down operations. The USOPC has canceled its Olympic media summit Sunday in Los Angeles. The track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., June 19-28 remain on the agenda. But, who knows about the Olympics July 24-Aug. 9 in Japan?
The Vibes’ first game in the Springs is on the calendar for June 26.
Clearly, sports teams, leagues and competitions are not the most vital matters confronting the United States and the world on March 15. But it’s not so clear what will be the sports situation as winter becomes spring becomes summer, considering that the coronavirus has become the most disruptive force in the history of sports in North and South America, Europe and Asia since the World Wars.
Certainly having never experienced anything like the current circumstances in more than a half century of writing about sports, I’m as confused as you. All five of the major professional sports in the U.S. have entered an uncharted, unfathomable period. Professional tennis and golf, collegiate basketball and spring sports and all high school competitions have been halted or postponed — sometimes in mid-tournament or just before a game or during the height of seasons. The Players Championship was closed down after one day; the Colorado high school basketball tournament was terminated before the weekend.
The Final Four has been canceled; the Masters is postponed and likely won’t be played. What’s next — the Kentucky Derby and the Indianapolis 500 without hundreds of thousands of spectators?
What about the NFL season?
On its usual opening day MLB will not say: “Play ball.’’ It can’t be speculated when baseball will begin, how many games will be played and how and when it will end.
The NHL and the NBA are on compelled hiatus for a month or longer. At best, their playoffs and championship finals could stretch into August; at worst, there will be no finishes to the regular season and postseason.
Multibillionaire Stan Kroenke owns franchises in the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, National Lacrosse League and the English Premier League, but his money can’t buy a solution.
The major Denver-based professional franchises are trapped in NeverEverLand. Here’s a status quo report on each:
BRONCOS – NFL players were to complete voting on the Collective Bargaining Agreement late Saturday night. It was expected that the owners’ offer would be accepted. However, if a majority rejected the CBA, the league would be flung into turmoil. Teams are permitted to negotiate with veteran unrestricted free agents from Monday-Wednesday. But the Broncos and other teams significantly reduced headquarters operations. Visits by college prospects have been suspended, and the draft in Las Vegas late next month and offseason training camps could be restricted.
NUGGETS – The NBA team is 43-22, but has struggled to a .500 record since the All-Star break. With 17 games remaining, the Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, 1½ games behind the Clippers and 1½ games ahead of the Jazz. The schedule has been paused for at least a month (which would be when the regular season normally would conclude). Will the games be played, or will the NBA just go onto the postseason with present placement?
AVALANCHE — The NHL team has accumulated 92 points, second to the Blues’ 94 in the Western Conference. The Avalanche was supposed to play 12 more regular-season games, including the finale in Denver against St. Louis (a game already postponed). What will happen, when the NHL and NBA resume, regarding availability of home dates and arenas?
ROCKIES – When I was in Scottsdale, the Rockies’ first spring training game was rained out. Now, all exhibitions have been called off, and the Rox home opener, slated for April 3, has been pushed back two weeks. The delay will be extended because teams will have to hold another camp to get pitchers and position players acclimatized. Will the regular season be reduced from 162 games or stretched into late October, with a World Series in late November?
RAPIDS – The MLS team was among the worst in the league last season, but got off to two victories to begin 2020. The MLS (Championship) Cup could be played in December.
TBD.