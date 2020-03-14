Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.