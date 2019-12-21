Three to draw to — The Duke, The Sheriff and, now, The Gunslinger — rode into this Dusty Old Cowtown and were decreed to lead the Broncos back to dominance in the Wild West.
John Elway always will be “The Duke,’’ nicknamed for famed actor John Wayne by wide receiver Vance Johnson in 1988 because of the quarterback’s swaggering gait and his uncanny will to win in the end. (Wayne was called “Duke’’ after his childhood dog.)
Peyton Manning became “The Sheriff’’ during a 2009 “Monday Night Football” game between the Colts and the Dolphins when analyst Jon Gruden labeled the quarterback “The Sheriff’’ because “he lays down the law’’ in opponents’ stadiums. The moniker stuck.
And Drew Lock first was characterized as “The Gunslinger’’ before his senior season in 2018. A saturdaydownsouth.com headline stated: “Mizzou gunslinger Drew Lock: Big Talk. Big Arm. Big Dreams.’’
Sammy Baugh was the NFL’s original gunslinger from 1937-52. He was first in the league in passing six seasons and completed 70 percent of his throws one year.
His nickname was “Slingin’ Sammy.’’
Brett Favre became the modern-day gun-slinging equivalent. Sonny Jurgensen, Donovan McNabb, Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers are other prime examples. Elway certainly was one.
Gun-slinging quarterbacks possess potent arms, fearlessness and fickleness to fling everywhere (especially deep) at any time or place on the field, arrogance and an ability to hammer and nail adversaries with actions and words. In Western lore the gunslinger archetypes were Wyatt Earp, “Wild Bill’’ Hickok and Bat Masterson, who eventually would become a gambler, then a sports columnist in Denver and New York City.
Jay Cutler would have been better off in 1857 than 2007.
Lock, who has referred to himself regularly as a gunslinger, provided his own definition, when asked, a few days ago. The former high school basketball star utilized a hoops analogy. A gunslinger, he said, is “kind of like being a 3-point shooter. You can start the game 0 for 5, but I’m going to shoot the sixth one. I’m going to throw a couple of picks here and there, but in my heart and in my gut, I know the couple of picks will turn into a couple of touchdowns.
“The good plays outweigh the bad with being a gunslinger if you do it correctly. That’s kind of what it means.’’
Drew wears the tag “gunslinger’’ with pride, without humility or apology.
If Lock is successful over a lengthy career with the Broncos, as in his first two starts at home, he will be revered by Broncos’ faithful followers. If he plays poorly, as he did in a snowstorm in Kansas City, he will be jeered by the Colorado unfaithful fanatics.
But, understand this: With two more victories against the cowardly Lions and the reeling Raiders, The Gunslinger’s first five games, and a 4-1 record, will surpass The Duke and The Sheriff.
Both began 2-3 with the franchise.
In his rookie season, 1983, Elway was named the starting quarterback reluctantly by Dan Reeves. John was credited with victories in the opening two games on the road (Pittsburgh and Baltimore), but departed each prematurely as a result of injuries to his body and ego. Against the Steelers he was 1 of 8 for 14 yards and an interception, and versus the Colts, whom Elway spurned after being drafted No. 1 overall, he managed to connect on 9 of 21 for 106 yards, without a touchdown or an interception. Steve DeBerg brought the Broncos back to win both.
Elway lost his next three starts, then didn’t play again until the 10th game (and again was on the wrong side in three straight). He finished the season 4-6.
The next season John had an amazing 12-2 mark (missing two games with injuries) and made the playoffs.
Peyton came to Denver in 2012 after missing the entire previous season because of four neck surgeries. The Broncos won the opener over the Steelers, but fell to the Falcons and the Texans before defeating the Raiders, then bowing to the Patriots. Despite the early struggles, Manning won the rest of the games.
He was 13-3 his second season and reached the first of two Super Bowls with the Broncos. Combined, The Duke and The Sheriff started 48 playoff games, were quarterbacks in nine Super Bowls in their careers and won four championships.
If only The Gunslinger can ...