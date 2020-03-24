FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2000 file photo, Amy Van Dyken, right, of Lone Tree, Colo., hugs Dara Torres of Palo Alto, Calif., after Torres won the finals of the women's 50-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Indianapolis. Six-time Olympic gold medalist Van Dyken has a severed spine after an accident on her all-terrain vehicle in Arizona. A hospital spokeswoman didn't provide details Monday on the injuries. The swimmer was hurt Friday night, June 6, 2014, and told emergency workers at the scene she could not move her toes or feel anything touching her legs. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)