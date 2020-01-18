Father and son are coveting their eighth Super Bowl together.
In the past 27 years, one or both have been on the sideline in Super Bowls XXI, XXII, XXIV, XXIX, XXXII, XXXIII and LI. And LIV could produce a championship for the 49ers’ chip 25 years after the old block won his first ring with the 49ers.
Also, on Jan. 25, 1998, the pair literally were joined at the hip when the Broncos beat the Packers to become titleholders.
Mike Shanahan was the coach; Kyle Shanahan was the cord boy.
The 18-year-old trailed his 45-year-old dad back and forth the entire game holding the headset connection. Kyle saw John Elway’s helicopter ride up close, dashed onto the field to celebrate when the Broncos held off Brett Favre for a 31-24 victory and was nearby when Pat Bowlen shouted the most famous phrase in Denver’s sports history: “This one’s for John.’’
This postseason coach Kyle Shanahan can lead the 49ers to a world championship for the only time since Mike Shanahan was the San Francisco offensive coordinator.
Sunday’s opponent in the NFC championship game — Green Bay — is rather apposite.
Now, the headset for the younger Shanahan, who turned 40 a month ago, is cordless, but he still will be linked figuratively to the older Shanahan, who will be viewing at Levi Stadium upstairs in the coach’s suite.
It’s not far up the coast from Pasadena, Calif., where a youngster watched his father, an offensive coordinator, in their first Shanahan family Super Bowl in January 1986. Kyle decided then he wanted to follow Mike’s path.
Kyle was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator for two Super Bowls and had the Patriots beaten until a late collapse and comeback.
Either way Sunday, Mike Shanahan will have a former assistant in LIV. The Packers’ coach, Matt LaFleur, was recommended to Mike by Kyle when they were Washington coaches.
Blood is thicker than flower (LaFleur).
Here’s the Denver paradox: Kyle, who spent much of his life in Colorado, could have been the Broncos’ coach before the 2017 season. Mike, who spent the majority of his coaching life in Colorado, could have returned as Broncos coach after the 2017 season.
Both lost to Vance Joseph.
Kyle and Vance were the finalists for the Broncos’ job, and Kyle enthralled the hiring committee led by Elway and Joe Ellis. But the son of the Broncos’ longest-tenured and most successful coach never believed he would be chosen. Ellis and Elway had known him only as a youth, and there was the fractured relationship between the two Broncos’ administrators and Mike Shanahan. Ellis and Shanahan were not particularly warm to each other, and Bowlen’s consigliere persuaded the owner to fire Shanahan on Dec. 30, 2008. Elway and Shanahan had become genuine friends throughout their playing and coaching careers with the Broncos, but the relationship cooled acutely when Shanahan was executive vice president of football operations, and later when Elway held the same title.
Vance was selected over Kyle because he was “a leader of men.’’
In retrospect, those close to Kyle have said the result was the best — considering that the younger Shanahan had more control and less interference with the 49ers and picked his own general manager — John Lynch, who had been mentored by John Elway.
What would have happened with the Broncos if Shanahan had been hired and Elway named Lynch his successor?
Nevertheless, Joseph faltered badly in his first season, and Elway reached out to Mike Shanahan that December, as The Gazette exclusively disclosed in 2018, and they had confidential discussions about Mike returning as coach. Ellis preferred that if Joseph were to be fired, the Broncos interview several candidates. Instead, Joseph was given another chance.
He failed again.
Even though the elder Shanahan is quasi-retired, he is the younger Shanahan’s closest confidant. When quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured and out for the season in 2018, Mike became his personal football whisperer. This year the 49ers send tapes of practices and meetings every day to Shanahan’s iPod; Mike studies the 49ers at his homes in suburban Denver and Cabo and offers reviews, strategies and game plans to his son.
If the 49ers prevail Sunday, The Shanahan Father & Son Football Co. will be back in the bowl, which could have a nice ring to it.