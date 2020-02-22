SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Clever Trevor is on another endeavor to become baseball’s best shortstop.
The Rockies’ newest many-multiples-of-millions-aire already “certainly is in the conversation,’’ manager Bud Black said Saturday.
The rain, rain wouldn’t go away on the Rox opening day of exhibition play, so Trevor Story spent the entire morning twisting the bat and blasting baskets of balls thrown by an Iron Mike automaton.
I mentioned to Trevor that Yankees’ outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who finished with 59 home runs three seasons ago, said the other day in spring training that if “I knew what was coming in ’17, I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs.’’
Story’s head bobbed backward.
I asked Trevor what his batting average would be if he were aware of the specific pitch being delivered.
“Well, I hit 1.000 in the batting cage, and I know what’s coming,’’ he replied and laughed.
Our discussion in the clubhouse included the sarcastic snipe at the cheating half-Astros.
Although Trevor had no premature sign, signal or suggestion what the pitches were in 2018-2019, he batted .291 and .294, with slugging percentages of .567 and .554. He accumulated a combined total of 72 homers, 80 doubles, 347 hits, 193 runs batted in and 199 runs scored.
He made the All-Star team in both seasons and owns the Major League Baseball record for the shortest time for a shortstop to reach 100 home runs. Trevor is a Silver Slugger, and his manager declares Story should next own a “Gold Glove.’’
Troy Tulowitzki, who has decided to retire, was chosen the greatest shortstop in franchise history. “Trev-or, Trev-or’’ should surpass “Tu-lo, Tu-lo’’ in every Rox offensive category and defensive achievement before his career is concluded.
With one caveat.
During the offseason, Trevor earned a hefty hike in salary. In his first three seasons, 2016-2018, Story made approximately $500,000 annually. Last year he got a raise to $5 million.
Then, exactly a month ago, Story agreed to a 2020-21 deal for $27.5 million, covering his last two seasons of arbitration eligibility. He received a $2 mil bonus and will amass $8 million this year and $17.5 million next.
His next-door neighbor in the expansive Talking Stick clubhouse, Nolan Arenado, was practicing his air swing, as always, while Story and I talked. Nolan, involved in a grunge grudge match with Jeff “The Brain’’ Bridich, will be paid twice as much as Story in 2020 — $35 mil.
If he is still here.
Frightening, though, for anybody who cares about the Rockies’ future, Arenado and Story, the preeminent two-way left side in the game, could bolt too soon. Nolan can opt out of his eight-year contract after the ’21 season, and Story will be a free agent at the same time.
Could they jointly join, for instance, the Angels, the Rox new opening-day opponent Sunday? Will Nolan go to the Dodgers, near his childhood hometown, and would Story jump to the Rangers, his favorite team while growing up in Texas?
Is the dynamic duet in their final two seasons in Colorado?
What a sham of a fraud of a con job it would be if the Dick Monfort-Jeff Bridich duo of dunces let either or both escape. The owner and the GM would have to have to hide for the rest of their lives in the Cheyenne Mountain complex.
Black certainly doesn’t want Arenado and/or Story to depart.
As the Saturday game was canceled, the manager waxed Walt Whitman-like about Story:
“His overall consistency on defense has shown. The all-ranging plays, both to his left and his right, are remarkable. Offensively, there has been incremental improvement, (especially) his clutch moments. I think his all-around game has gotten better. I love the way he plays. ... His capacity to work is second to none. He is strong, mentally tough. So much about him is so great to be around.’’
Yet, Story seeks an even more imposing season. In the winter he emphasized sprint speed in daily workouts. “I’m determined to steal a lot more bases.’’ Fifty in two seasons is not enough.
Trevor can be a 30-30 guy, one of only 41 in baseball archives. The Rockies are among six teams in MLB with three 30-30 players — Ellis Burks, Dante Bichette and new Hall of Famer Larry Walker.
In the batting cage Story is concentrating on being more selective to reduce strikeouts (174) and increase walks (58) and hit a third of 1.000.
At 27, the Story story will be special.
Enjoy Trevor and Nolan while you can.