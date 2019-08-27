A dozen years ago the Red Sox and the Purple Rox were on top of the World ... Series.
Both were supposed to be championship contenders this season. Neither is. The Sox, defending World Series winners, and the Rox, who have been to the postseason in consecutive years, each could end up with 20 fewer victories than in 2018. Red Sox Hopes and Grape Expectations have not been realized.
On what should have been promoted as Jeff Bridich Bobblehead Night on Tuesday Colorado continued to play like a sorry sad-sack team in another embarrassing blowout loss to the Red Sox.
Every Rockies’ game there seems to be a guy most people never have seen in the lineup. Or heard of. The Rockies had two new starters and another fresh player in the dugout Tuesday. Will the last player in Albuquerque turn out the lights? Those Isotopes are slightly worse off than the Rockies with a 58-75 mark. A major part of the reason for the sadness at both levels is the draft-and-develop franchise, which not long ago was placed in the upper echelon of minor-league prospects, near the bottom now.
Bridich also has made awful, abysmal decisions on veteran free agents in the bullpen and (sort of) in the field. For example, Ian Desmond would be voted Least Value Player in the NL.
The Rockies’ season seems like an Abbott and Costello routine. “Who’s on the mound?” “No, who’s in left field?” “I don’t know is the closer.”
The Red Sox-Rockies attracted a crowd — primarily because of tickets purchased when the schedule was announced.
In 2007, in the first World Series game ever at Coors Field, the Rockies couldn’t keep out the Red Sox fans, who beat the team’s system of selling tickets, or stop the Red Sox, who beat the locals 10-5 to take a 3-0 lead.
Because of injuries and foul decisions by The Genius, who attended college in Boston before being hired in Denver, the Rockies, who compiled a 91-72 record last season, are on pace to finish 72-90 in 2009.
The Red Sox, despite being 70-62, are worse off actually. A team that won 108 games a year ago began Tuesday 15½ games behind Yankees are several games below three other teams battling for the two wild-card spots. Is it possible the Red Sox can catch them? Yes. But without Chris Sale? Not very likely.
They’ll perhaps win 85 games. But the franchise and their faithful followers will consider this a horrible season.
Boston hasn’t played in Coors Field since 2013. They’ve only been to Colorado five previous times in the Rockies’ 27-season history. After the latest Red Sox victory, they hold a 20-10 advantage (including the Series).
The Red Sox went up 6-0 before the Rockies could breath. Rox starter Rico Garcia — Who? — was not sharp in his first major league game, being torched for four home runs. Sam Hilliard was elevated from the Isotopes to make his debut start in center field.
The Rockies might consider an idea introduced briefly in their inaugural season. At spring training in Tucson, because every player was new to the expansion franchise, conventioneer-like stickers were handed out. “Hello, my name is Dante Bichette.”
Because of multiple injuries, especially to the decimated pitching staff, many on the current Rockies roster are meeting in the clubhouse.
A couple of weeks ago ardent Rox devotees and veterans weren’t aware of Tim Melville, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Wes Parsons, Joe Harvey and Garcia, a 25-year-old Hawaiian who was drafted by the Rockies in the 30th round of the 2016 draft.
We must feel sorry for the Rockies. Their opening-day quintet of starters was Kyle Freeland, Jon Gray, Trevor Anderson, German Marques and Chad Bettis.
All five are hurt. Anderson, Gray and Bettis are done for the season, and Marquez and Freeland aren’t feeling so good themselves. They’re out.
The five starters basically are TBD. Actually, they are Antonio Senzatela, Peter Lambert, Melville, Gonzalez and Garcia. Phillip Diehl and Harvey were brought up to replace Marquez, who has inflammation in his arm, and outfielder Raimel Tapia, who has been the Rockies’ best player lately. None of these pitchers belong in the majors yet.
Colorado is in a sorry, sad state.
Nevertheless: Go, Rox. Beat the Sox on Wednesday.