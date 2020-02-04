A local comedian addressed the Greeley Friends of Baseball Breakfast of Champions the other day.
He told an uproarious joke.
“So, in 2020,’’ he quipped, the Rockies will “win 94 games and lose 68.’’
Rimshot.
His next gag should have been: “What did the baseball glove say to the ball? Catch you later.’’
The crowd howled.
Rockies owner/chairman and CEO Richard “Dickie’’ Monfort had ‘em rolling in the aisles.
There might have been a Greeley stampede if Monfort wasn’t a hometown hero and the doors hadn’t been locked from the inside.
His act smelled as bad the Monfort family’s former meat-packing company, which you still can get a whiff of at Coors Field on a windy afternoon.
Good thing the comic didn’t take his stand-up routine to Colorado Springs, especially after the Rox pulled their Triple-A affiliate out of the city at the end of the 2014 season. Now, the Springs is facing a possible future without any kind of minor-league baseball, and we don’t hear Monfort, with his minions and hundreds of millions, trying to defend or defeat the proposal.
Monfort’s performance won’t play anywhere except in Greeley. That’s probably why, when the franchise held its recent RockiesFest, Monfort and second-banana Jeff “The Brain’’ Bridich, didn’t answer questions from the paying public or the media maggots.
“Did you hear the baseball joke? It will leave you in stitches. Did you hear the other baseball joke? The Colorado Rockies?’’
The Rockies still are the only team that hasn’t spent a cent, or apparently a minute of time, on a major-league free agent.
Eighteen veteran free agents had plus-Wins Against Replacement numbers in ’19, and most would come cheap.
But Dickie has an Alfred E. Newman “What, me worry?’’ expression and belief.
According to reporters who invaded the Breakfast of Champions — an event obviously not named in honor of a franchise that hasn’t won a division championship in its existence — Monfort replied, upon being asked if Nolan Arenado will be at spring training when the position players are supposed to show Feb. 16: “I won’t guarantee anything.’’
Yet, earlier during his speech of wit and wisdom, he did guarantee the Rockies result. He compared the current predicament to the Rox of 2007-2009. The Rockies reached the World Series in ’07 with a 90-73 record, dropped dramatically to 74-88 the following season and recovered to 92 victories in ’09. The Rockies won 87 and 91 in 2017-2018, then spiraled to 91 losses in ’19.
“I had an analytical staff go through and interpolate those numbers, and, so in 2020, we’ll win 94 games and lose 68.’’
My analytical staff (me) was more inclined to extrapolate 2010-2016 when the Rockies averaged 90 defeats.
This has more of a 74-88 feel than a 94-68 club record.
The Rockies have added nothing and have not subtracted Ian Desmond, Daniel Murphy, Wade Davis, Jake McGee and Brian “Pshaw’’ Shaw, who aren’t much better than nothing, but were given exactly $200 million in contracts by Bridich.
Monfort, of course, defended Bridich, who “was the general manager in ’17 and ’18. Is that right? I think the Rockies have been in back-to-back playoffs once in the history of their organization.’’ He also was GM of teams that have lost 272 games in three seasons. “Their?”
The significant matter of the Arenado-Bridich rift remains, but Monfort doesn’t believe it’s a big deal or that there will be a big deal. It’s been “sort of blown out of proportion.’’
The Rockies listening to, and considering, proposals for the ultimate third baseman in the game is inconsequential? The feud between the team’s superstar and the general manager is trifling?
You got to be kidding, Dickie?
Pitchers and catchers report to Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday. The Rockies’ staff was 14th or 15th in the National League last year in nine important categories, including earned-run average; fewest saves and strikeouts and most hits, runs and home runs allowed. The Rockies did sign a bunch of bullpen and minor-league catchers.
The rest of the players will show up later in the week. Only three of them hit .300-plus in 2019, and six had at least 100 strikeouts.
And the Rockies won a pitiful 28 road games.
If they don’t win 94 or even 84 this season, Richard Monfort, who achieved prime success in livestock, will be a laughingstock.
No joke.