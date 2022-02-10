Who is the last person in the whole wide world Coloradans would trust to resolve the dispute between Major League Baseball owners and players?
A hint: He made one of the worst deals in the history of the game since Babe Ruth was traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees for $100,000.
If you have Dick Monfort on your card, Bingo!
He is chairman of MLB’s labor policy committee.
The most recent act of the Rockies’ controlling owner regarding the club was to name his youngest son director of professional scouting. The elder Monfort must be immensely proud of the younger Monfort. You’d think a press conference would have been warranted, but the Rox were scooped by an outside publication.
That promotion was reminiscent of late 1982 when then Broncos’ owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. announced that his business assistant Hein Poulus was selected the franchise’s general manager. Poulus, who earned a degree from the London School of Economics, never had seen an NFL game prior to coming to Denver. “I guess I’m delighted to be here,’’ the Canadian citizen said.
Sterling Monfort has seen baseball games.
His dad Dick was intensely involved in labor union disputes when he was president of Monfort meat-packing company based in Greeley and as CEO of ConAgra Red Meats.
The elder Monfort is representing owners in negotiations with the Major League Baseball Players Association regarding a new collective bargaining agreement.
The lockout by the owners is in its 71st day and threatens to eliminate part or all of spring training and the beginning, or more, of the regular season. Most people outside of baseball haven’t been paying attention to the serious differences in MLB because of football, basketball and hockey seasons.
However, because pitchers and catchers were supposed to report next Tuesday, and the first exhibitions, including the Rockies-Diamondbacks game at Talking Stick, are scheduled for Feb. 28, the National Pastime’s absence soon could be noticed nationally.
Dick Monfort has continued to be a talking stick-in-the-mud baseball boss during the entire off-season. Throughout the lockout he hasn’t offered any comments whatsoever about ending the strife. He was shown in a New York Times photo wearing a Rockies’ jacket and purple sneakers while walking into a Manhattan meeting.
For that matter, Monfort hasn’t spoken publicly for months since promoting his and his partners’ $365 million hotel-bar-business-condo project in downtown Denver. He didn’t even comment on the program again at the recent Friends of Baseball annual breakfast in Greeley, which he said in 2019 he had been “attending for 30 years”.
The last time I heard the Harpo Marx of baseball was Feb. 5, 2021, during the Zoom conference call after Monfort had shipped Nolan Arenado and $50 million to the Cardinals. The Rockies did not get the Arch in return. I asked Monfort if he’d considered firing Jeff Bridich as general manager and himself as chief baseball executive. He assertively said “no’’ about Bridich and laughingly ‘’yes’’ about his own self.
On April 26, Bridich “resigned’’ and Greg Feasel was named Rockies’ president to replace Monfort.
Monfort must have changed his mind. But, then, none of us understands how his mind works – as the players dealing with Monfort during the occasional CBA sessions are learning. They aren’t happy with him.
Think any of those players ever would want to play for Monfort?
Arenado didn’t want to. D.J. LeMahieu didn’t want to. Trevor Story didn’t want to. Jon Gray didn’t want to.
Manager Bud Black did agree this week to an extension through 2023. Yet, the Rockies always will have Dick Monfort, general partner-in-absentia Charlie Monfort, Feasel, general manager Bill Schmidt (who was chosen from an extensive search list of one), Sterling Monfort and Walker Monfort, the VP of corporate partnerships.
Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that MLB will agree to a draft lottery and a “universal’’ designated hitter, which means the Rockies will have an excellent chance at the No. 1 pick every year by finishing among the worst teams and can use Charlie Blackmon and C.J. Cron, two of the three highest-paid Rockies (at a combined $28.5 million) as DHs.
If the 2022 season is played.
Manfred said Thursday that losing regular-season games to a work stoppage would be a “disastrous outcome.’’
With Monfort at the negotiating table, we must wonder.