The Ten Men in the George Paton dossier are Eric Bieniemy, Brian Callahan, Jonathan Gannon, Luke Getsy, Aaron Glenn, Nathaniel Hackett, Jerod Mayo, Kellen Moore, Kevin O’Connell and last, but probably first, Dan Quinn.
Only one will become the Broncos head coach before month’s end unless the G-Man adds outliers. The past six Broncos’ coaches were announced on Jan. 9, 11, 13, 19 and 31.
The Broncos have set up interviews beginning this week with The Ten Men, who now can be ranked from 10th to 1st by a rank outsider.
10. Glenn, Lions defensive coordinator – The former first-round draft pick and Pro Bowler, who is 49, once was a GM – of an indoor football league team. He has been an outstanding secondary coach, but the Lions defense in his first year as coordinator was 24th against the pass and 28th against the run and gave up 467 points, including 38 to the Broncos.
9. Getsy, Packers quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator – One of two Green Bay coaches to be interviewed. Hackett is a strong contender. Getsy, 37, could be a challenger for offensive coordinator, explaining the interview. The former Akron Zips quarterback was the coordinator for one season (2018) at Mississippi State.
8. Gannon, Eagles defensive coordinator – Appears to be another odd choice, except that he was assistant defensive back coach with Paton’s previous team from 2014-2017. In his 11th NFL season he was a defensive coordinator for the first time.
7. Mayo, Patriots inside linebackers coach – The Broncos will endure a public relations calamity if another New England coach comes to Denver as head coach. Paton is looking for leadership. Mayo, who played eight seasons for the Patriots, was a natural leader on and off the field, and still is as an assistant. However, Mayo, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, never has been a coordinator. Post-football, he worked in finance for years before returning to the game. His objective is to be a head coach, but he likely must be a coordinator first.
6. Moore, Cowboys offensive coordinator – Head coach candidate du jour. As a college quarterback Kellen set the NCAA record with 50 victories. He played for the Broncos – at Boise State – and beat Colorado State, Air Force and Wyoming. Kellen was a backup QB for Dallas and, after retirement, was chosen as coordinator in 2019. The Cowboys, with the No. 1 offense, scored 56 points against the Eagles (and Gannon) in their last game. The 33-year-old Moore would be the Broncos’ youngest head coach since Josh McDaniels (32).
5. Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator – Has interviewed with seven teams for a head coaching job the past two years. He was with the Vikings as assistant head coach/running backs coach when Paton was an executive. He won a national title with Colorado, but had multiple legal issues in Boulder – and was offensive coordinator on terrible Buffs teams. Has coached in last two Super Bowls. At 52, a certain NFL head coach soon.
4. Callahan, Bengals offensive coordinator – Got his NFL coaching start with Broncos and McDaniels in 2010 as an offensive assistant. Coached under Fox and Kubiak during two Super Bowls. Now 37, he was quarterback coach for the Lions and Raiders before getting his current post in Cincinnati in 2019. Credited with developing Joe Burrow as an NFL quarterback and helping Bengals to reach the playoffs.
3. O’Connell, Rams offensive coordinator – The former NFL backup quarterback for five teams and an assistant coach for three teams, he was named offensive coordinator in Los Angeles in ‘20. Kevin, who is 36, once said McDaniels, who he was with in New England in 2008, always has been his mentor.
2. Hackett, Packers offensive coordinator – Has been offensive coordinator with Bills, Jaguars and Packers (2019-2021). Prior to working with Aaron Rodgers, the most productive quarterback Hackett, 42, coached before was Kyle Orton. His Jacksonville team in ’17 led the league in rushing. He was fired during the ’18 season. Hackett posesses qualities Paton likes – leadership, energy and experience.
1. Quinn, Cowboys’ defensive coordinator – Broncos will compete with several other teams for the former Falcons’ coach for six years. Already turned down interview with Jaguars. Coached in three Super Bowls, winning one with the Seahawks. Cowboys defense went from worst to first when he took over after being fired five games into Atlanta’s 2020 season. Quinn, at 51, the oldest candidate, and Paton collaborated with the Dolphins. It has been stated by ProFootballTalk that when Quinn was being sought as a head coach by the Bears and the Jets in 2015, he said he wanted to pair with Paton. Yet, Paton turned down interviews with both teams.
Paton is preparing to meet with The Ten Men on the Broncos’ Orangelist.
