In the Broncos’ aggregation of teams since 1960, three have become World Champions, and 19 were AFL and NFL chumps.
The 60th team in the franchise’s history will be somewhere between titleholder and Milk Dud. Will the Fangio Force finish eighth, 18th, 28th, 38th, 48th?
This is the ranking — in the judgment of someone who first saw the Broncos play in 1966 and has witnessed more than 700, ye gads, of their exhibitions and regular-season and postseason games (including every Super Bowl) in the previous 59 years — from the foulest ever to the fairest of them all.
We should forget the 1960s and remember the 1980s, 1990s and the 2010s.
59. 1963 (2-11-1): The starting quarterback was changed before eight different games. Defense allowed 40, 52, 58 and, in first game of the season at the University of Denver Stadium, 59 points.
58. 1964 (2-11-1): The Broncos were winless on the road.
57. 1982 (2-7): The season was interrupted by a strike. thank goodness. Six games were canceled, thank goodness.
56. 1961 (3-11): In two home losses the attendances generously were announced as 7,859 and 7,645.
55. 1967 (3-11): In coach Lou Saban’s first season, the Broncos won opener, then lost eight in a row.
54. 2010 (4-12): Total McMess.
53. 2017 (5-11): Vance Joseph’s first team deserves to be among the worst.
52. 1971 (4-9-1): Opener was famous “Half-a-Loaf Game’’ in which Saban didn’t try for victory late in fourth quarter being OK with tie. He was fired after nine games.
51. 1965 (4-10): The Broncos and Cookie Gilchrist crumbled.
50. 1966 (4-10): More of the same stuff.
49. 1960 (4-9-1): Before the inaugural season the Broncos drafted 54 players. None made the team. Vertically striped socks.
48. 1968 (5-9): Wide receiver Marlin Briscoe became AFL’s first African-American QB.
47. 1969 (5-8-1): Poor Floyd Little.
46. 1990 (5-11): Worst record in John Elway-Dan Reeves era.
45. 1972 (5-9): Coach John Ralston’s first year.
44. 1970 (5-8-1): Rich “Tombstone’’ Jackson was All-Pro on dead-men walking team.
43. 2018 (6-10): End of Joseph Error.
42. 1999 (6-10): Year after Elway retired.
41. 1975 (6-8): But getting better.
40. 2009 (8-8): Started 6-0 under Josh McDaniels.
39. 2007 (7-9): Mike Shanahan’s lousiest team.
38. 2008 (8-8): Shanahan’s last team after 52-21 blowout in San Diego.
37. 1994 (7-9): Wade Phillips would be replaced by Shanahan.
36. 1962 (7-7): Broncos’ first .500 season, and only one in first 13 years.
35. 1973 (7-5-2): Broncos first winning season.
34. 1974 (7-6-1): First regular-season overtime tie of NFL history.
33. 1980 (8-8): Red Miller’s last season.
32. 1992 (8-8): Lost five of last six.
31. 1988 (8-8): In between Super Bowls.
30. 1995 (8-8): Last place in AFC West.
29. 2001 (8-8): Won back-to-back games once.
28. 2002 (9-7): Were edged in two OTs.
27. 1993 (9-7): Lost to Raiders in back-to-back games.
26. 2016 (9-7): Super Bowl hangover; Gary Kubiak quits.
25. 2006 (9-7): Blew playoffs after change from Jake Plummer to Jay Cutler.
24. 1976 (9-7): Orange Crush arrives; Ralston leaves after season.
23. 1978 (10-6): The underachievers.
22. 1979 (10-6): Fell to Oilers in playoffs.
21. 1981 (10-6): 8-0 at home.
20. 2003 (10-6): Fell in playoffs to Peyton.
19. 2004 (10-6): Fell in playoffs to Peyton II.
18. 2000: (11-5): Then were dumped by Ravens.
17. 1985: (11-5): But didn’t make playoffs.
16. 1983 (9-7): Beginning of the Elway Era.
15. 2011 (8-8): Tebow.
14. 1984 (13-3): Elway’s second season.
13. 2014 (12-4): Luck wins over Peyton.
12. 2005: (13-3): Beat Patriots, but not Steelers.
11. 1991 (12-4): Elway hurt in Buffalo. Broncos lost AFC Championship.
10. 1977. (12-2): Destiny’s Darlings; Orange Crush in Broncos’ first Super Bowl.
9. 1987 (10-4-1): Third Super Bowl defeat.
8. 1989 (11-5): Ran into Montana-Rice buzz saw.
7. 1986 (11-5): The Drive. Appropriately ranked No. 7.
6. 1996 (13-3): Most heart-breaking loss — to Jacksonville. Should have won Super Bowl.
5. 2013 (13-3): Super Bowl 48. Ugh.
4. 2012 (13-3): Best Broncos team to not reach Super Bowl.
3. 2015 (12-4): Peyton farewell; Von MVP.
2. 1997 (12-4): Helicopter ride; T.D.; Revenge against Jags; Three postseason victories away from Denver. This 1 for John.
1. 1998 (14-2): Greatest ever. Only Broncos team to win 17 games overall.
2019? Top 25 should be the goal.