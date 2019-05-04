In defeat, the Nuggets found the Way and the Will (Barton).
The Nuggets are one triumph Sunday from shifting the series back to where it belongs — 2-2 and Denver.
Denver owes Portland — from 1997 when the upstart Nuggets from the denigrated ABA lost to the Trail Blazers; from 2017 when the Nuggets were denied the eighth seed in the playoffs by the Trail Blazers and one game, and obviously from Friday night when the Nuggets were outlived, barely, by the Blazers in the fourth overtime.
Denver owns Portland on Sunday.
The steadfast Nuggets are the due team.
They must modify the words of Winston Churchill, in Great Britain’s darkest hour, to their predicament and produce their finest 48 minutes.
Instead of blackboard talk, a strategy session, tape review, hip hop music, woe-are-we dialogues, the Nuggets should concentrate on a pregame speech from Michael Malone and a 1940 prime minister.
“We shall go on to the end ,’’ the coach ought to say. ”We shall fight in Oregon and Colorado; we shall fight on the boards and in the paint; we shall fight on the offensive end, and we shall fight on the defensive end; we shall fight for every loose ball and contest every shot; we shall be mentally and physically tougher; we shall fight with growing confidence and growing strength in the fourth quarter; we shall defend our basket, whatever the cost may be; we shall fight from the bench; we shall fight from the opening tip to final horn; we shall fight at the top of the key and in the corners; we shall fight the picks; we shall fight the rolls; we shall fight the fight; we shall never surrender.’’
This playoff series, likely to last seven games, is as it should be: tighter than the final battle of the “Avengers: Endgame” with Thanos. It has more drama and pathos than the first act of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.’’
The Trail Blazers and the Nuggets are virtually equals.
The Nuggets finished the regular season with a 54-28 record, one game above the Trail Blazers. Both won their opening rounds — the Nuggets in seven games over the feisty Spurs, the Trail Blazers in five games against the tumultuous Thunder. The Nuggets’ overall record is 59-33. The Blazers are 59-31.
The Nuggets won Game 1 at home 121-113, although the Blazers were rallying toward the conclusion. The Blazers won Game 2 in Denver 97-90, but the Nuggets were coming hard late.
And the Trail Blazers edged the Nuggets in Game 3, which was closerthanthis before ending after midnight (Denver time). Four overtimes, the first game to survive that long in the NBA postseason since 1953. Celtics’ guard Bob Cousy scored 50 points as Boston beat Syracuse. The nation didn’t see that game because the NBA didn’t sign a TV contract until the following season. Most people in the country didn’t see the finish of the game Friday because it started late and finished much later.
The winner will confront the Warriors in the Western Conference finals, and the loser will rue the result for years. Former Nuggets and longtime loyalists regretfully recall the only other time these teams met in the playoffs. In Game 1 Portland’s Maurice Lucas scored on a turnaround jumper with 11 seconds remaining. The Blazers had Lucas and Bill Walton, the Nuggets’ David Thompson and Dan Issel. With Issel and guard Mack Calvin playing injured the entire series, the Blazers prevailed — and went on to become NBA champions.
The Nuggets could have been somebody in 1977 (as the Broncos would be later in the year). They’ve never reached the Finals.
Now, the Blazers possess one of the superior backcourts in the business. In three games Damian Lillard is averaging 27 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists, and CJ McCollum 25.7, 6.0, 4.3. The Nuggets counter with Nicola Jokic (28.7, 13.7, 9.0) and Jamal Murray (24.0, 5.3, 4.7)
As a tandem, The Joker and The Batman are scoring 52.7 points to Dame and CJ’s — you ready for this — 52.7. The Nuggets have a decisive advantage in rebounds and assists.
Because of “The 65-Minute Man’’ — Jokic. No other 7-footer in NBA history — including Wilt Chamberlain — ever has played such a protracted time. Only two others have played more minutes.
Meanwhile, Will Barton, who seemed to be in the Witness Protection Program, has re-emerged. Paul Millsap and Gary Harris have been valuable on both ends, and The Masked Man, Torrey Craig, is a gamer.
The distance from Portland to Denver is 1,242 miles. This series is considerably farther away from being over.
The Nuggets will fight on until the end.