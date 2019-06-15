The Nuggets’ draft party Thursday evening could be held at a couple of tables in a pizza parlor. Most likely it won’t be eventful.
The Nuggets don’t possess a No. 1, 3, 5, 15 or even 27 in the first round. Because of a pair of trades and a return to the playoffs, for the first season since 2010, and for only the fourth time in the franchise’s ABA and NBA 53-year history, the Nuggets have no high, middle, low or any picks.
New Orleans will celebrate a mini-Mardi Gras as the Pelicans select Zion Williamson.
The Nuggets may try to sneak into the second round by trading a veteran player or another future choice. But, then, they likely would get a player you’ve never heard of from Lithuania, Brazil or Nebraska.
From 2013-18 the Nuggets were members of the Lucky Lottery Society, slotting from seventh to 14th in the first round.
It is well to remember, though, that in the second round (41st overall) of 2014, the Nuggets drafted a Serbian project named Nikola Jokic, who was recently named to the all-NBA first team.
It is well to forget that the following year, the Nuggets drafted another Serbian project named Nikola – Radicevic, who was last seen playing in Spain and averaging 2.9 points and 2.0 assists, and is not likely to be all-anything anywhere.
Still with the Nuggets from previous drafts are Jokic, Jamal Murray, Malik Beasley, Monte Morris, Juan Hernangomez and Michael Porter Jr., plus Gary Harris, Tyler Lyndon and Thomas Welsh, who were acquired in trades immediately after being drafted by other teams.
And, lest you don’t recall, the Nuggets have the draft-and-stash 6-foot-8 small forward Vlatko Cancar, who was picked in 2017, plays in the premier Spanish League and was selected as one of its best five young players. Tim Connelly, president of Nuggets basketball operations, said a week ago that that the 22-year-old Slovakia will be in Denver “sooner than later." Perhaps this season.
My all-time Nuggets’ drafted players in both leagues: Spencer Haywood, Dikembe Mutombo, Carmelo Anthony, Nokic and Walt Frazier (who preferred the Knicks).
The Nuggets would have owned slots 27 and 54 because they reached the postseason’s second round, but they already had traded both. The first-round choice was sent to the Nets in a salary dump (Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur). The Nuggets also gave up a second-round pick next year, and will have no second-round selections for four consecutive drafts.
The Nuggets should attempt to dangle Will Barton, who has $41.1 million remaining on the four-year guaranteed deal he signed in 2018, for a draft pick. He was removed as the starting small forward in the playoffs. Barton isn’t a consistent outside shooter, doesn’t fit the team’s offensive scheme and only occasionally is interested in defense.
The Nuggets need additional salary cap space. They must make a decision on power forward Paul Millsap and his $30 million. The Nuggets have the option to split with him, or he could settle for a much lesser amount in a final season in Denver.
The draft aside, the Nuggets have to concentrate on free agency that begins on June 29 when they contact unrestricted players and set up meetings the next day, although contracts can’t be signed until July 6. Connelly has proclaimed that the league’s premier free agents will listen to the Nuggets now that they’ve become competitive in the Western Conference.
Anthony Davis obviously won't be in a Nuggets uniform as a result of the reported block and league-busting trade to the Lakers, who gave up three No. 1 draft choices and three players. The Nuggets have more competition in the West. I believe Kawhi Leonard also will end up in Los Angeles, but with the Clippers.
Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will be offered max contracts by the Warriors, but nobody knows what will happen. And Jimmy Butler is not coming to Denver.
The Nuggets’ elite alternatives are forwards Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle and Khris Middleton. Bogdanovic, a 30-year-old Croatian, should be the target for the Nuggets at $55 million for four seasons. They’ll have to beat out the Spurs.
Bogdanovic would be a superior No. 1 over a 27th pick, and his signing would be cause for a real party in Colorado.